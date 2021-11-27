- IN
Morning Briefing: Mets Add Three Bats On Black Friday
by: Michael Garaffa — Mets Merized Online 16m
Good morning, Mets fans!The Mets had themselves a productive Black Friday, as they signed three impactful players.They began the day by signing Eduardo Escobar to a two-year, $20 million c
Yesterday (11/25/21) in Winter Ball: Mauricio 0 for 5, 2 Ks, 2 errors
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 46m
Yesterday in the Dominican League: Toros del Este 5 Tigres del Licey 1 ( Box Score ) Ronny Mauricio , SS, 0 for 5, 2 Ks - now hitti...
MLB rumors: Yankees linked to All-Star outfielder suddenly on trade market - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 54m
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman is looking to upgrade his outfield for 2022, and he's not alone.
MLB rumors: Mets’ Billy Eppler’s spending spree nets 3 free agents, including former All-Star on Yankees’ radar - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 2h
New York Mets general manager Billy Eppler had a day to remember Friday, signing three free agents, including a pair former All-Stars.
The consistency of Pete Alonso
by: Rob Rogan — Mets 360 4h
Rosenthal: Mets aim to attract pitchers by bolstering defense with Starling Marte, Mark Canha signings – The Athletic
by: Ken Rosenthal — The Athletic 5h
The three signings Friday — the Mets also added infielder Eduardo Escobar — are worth a combined $124.5 million, with much left to do.
Marcus Stroman: Mets aren’t going to re-sign me
by: Jared Schwartz — New York Post 5h
The Mets’ new front office doesn’t appear eager to bring back the team’s most consistent and healthiest pitcher from a season ago. Marcus Stroman, who is a free agent after starting 33 games...
So We're Not Even Waiting For Cyber Monday, Huh ...
by: metstradamus — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 5h
526 plate appearances in 2021: .310 AVG, .383 OBP, .458 SLG, 47 stolen bases. The Mets have a center fielder and a leadoff hitter for the low low price of $78 million over four years of service. Mo…
Tweets
.@StevenACohen2 right nowMets cap their huge day by landing by far the best CF on the free agent market. Starling Martè flanked by Mark Canha and Brandon Nimmo is a very good defensive OF. In all the Mets spent $124.5M today (with Canha and Eduardo Escobar). Still working.Beat Writer / Columnist
Starling Marte has a .298/.358/.472 line w 123 XBH, 82 SB, and 122 wRC+ since 2019 and +17 OAA in CF since 2018 yuuuuge #LFGM 🍎 *edited*Beat Writer / Columnist
And how is everyone feeling this fine Saturday morning? #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
RT @ESPNStatsInfo: Starling Marte will join the Mets in 2022. Marte hit .310 and stole an MLB-best 47 bases last season. Only 3 Mets have ever hit .300 and stolen 40 bases in a season (José Reyes, Roger Cedeño, Lance Johnson). https://t.co/YPKEuSUjpCBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @JeffPassan: Center fielder Starling Marte and the New York Mets are in agreement on a four-year, $78 million contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. The Mets’ big day just got a whole lot bigger as they get the best CF on the market. First with the news was @JonHeyman.Beat Writer / Columnist
Morning Briefing: Mets Add Three Bats On Black Friday https://t.co/pCw8ypGWGmBlog / Website
