A possible rift between Marcus Stroman and the New York Mets
by: David Hill — Fansided: Call To The Pen 11m
The New York Mets need pitching. Marcus Stroman wants to return to the Mets and staying in New York. One would imagine that this should be an easy enough s...
OTD in 1967: Gil Hodges Becomes Manager After Swap With Senators
by: Brian Wright — Mets Merized Online 7m
Think about the greatest Mets trades. Keith Hernandez for Allen and Ownbey. Gary Carter for Brooks, Fitzgerald, Winningham, and Youmans. A crop of soon-to-be Marlins in exchange for Mike Piazza.
Mets' Updated Lineup, Payroll After Reported Escobar, Marte, Canha Contracts
by: Tim Daniels — Bleacher Report 43m
The New York Mets revitalized their lineup Friday with a trio of free-agent signings—center fielder Starling Marte, left fielder Mark Canha and third baseman...
Mets Morning News for November 27, 2021
by: Michael Drago — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 44m
Your Saturday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.
Reese Kaplan -- Yes, Even in 2021 Mets Fans Should Be Thankful
by: Reese Kaplan — Mack's Mets 56m
It's that time of the year when people in the USA are theoretically supposed to pause to discuss the things for which they are thankful duri...
ESNY’s New York Mets Top 10 Prospects
by: Tab Bamford — Elite Sports NY 1h
ESNY's New York Mets Top 10 Prospects first appeared on Elite Sports NY, the Voice, the Pulse of New York City sports.
Report: Mets land free agent CF Starling Marte on a four-year, $78 million deal
by: Michael Baron — Just Mets 1h
Starling Marte was the best free agent center fielder on the market
The Mets Sign Eduardo Escobar, Mark Canha, AND Starling Marte In A Black Friday Shopping Spree For The Ages | Barstool Sports
by: Clem — Barstool Sports 2h
Look at Billy Eppler shopping his dick off on Black Friday and locking up the best deals this side of the Barstool Store (which is STILL 20% off!). Poor Jon Heyman has a fridge full of turkey and ever...
#Mets are focused on pitching now. 1 name to watch: Jon Gray. Lots of interest in the industry on his upside and the Mets are part of the group that is trying for the RHP. Other clubs feel after Canha/Escobar/Marte, NYM will pivot to SP. 1 rival exec: "They want more than one."
The #Mets had a collective sum run value of 6.4 against 4-seam fastballs in 2021. Eduardo Escobar, Mark Canha & Starling Marte's collective run value against 4-seamers in '21: 28.9 @Metsmerized #LGM
Blogger / Podcaster
OTD in 1967: Gil Hodges Becomes Manager After Swap With Senators https://t.co/vc8NVy5vLq
Quick, somebody get Steve Cohen angry again so he can get more revenge.
