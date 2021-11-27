New York Mets

MLB Trade Rumors
Jon-gray-colorado-rockies-1024x683

Mets Now Focused On Pitching

by: TC Zencka MLB Trade Rumors 1h

The Mets began their offseason in earnest yesterday, adding a trio of 33-year-old bats to the lineup. Starling Marte, Eduardo …

WFAN
Gettyimages1339179053-c85e153b-f811-4c93-a482-a04cd4d9e2ea

Mets sign outfielder Mark Canha to two-year deal with option

by: Lou DiPietro Radio.com: WFAN 6m

The Mets made a big splash on Black Friday by reportedly adding three players, one of who is ex-Oakland outfielder Mark Canha, who got a two-year deal with a 2024 option worth $26.5 million guaranteed.

Daily News
5mv3plhuhbauzcybv6cty42dhe

Mets finalizing deal with Gold Glove OF Starling Marte: source - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 10m

The Mets struck gold this Black Friday.

Call To The Pen

Billy Eppler showing same worrying tendencies with New York Mets

by: David Hill Fansided: Call To The Pen 16m

You have to give Billy Eppler credit - he has certainly gotten to work quickly. The recently hired New York Mets' general manager has struck quickly, signi...

The Athletic
Xcpzaepa3s52_xcpzaepa3s52_p4kco7xzkyya_original_1440x960

Mets agree to trio of deals with Starling Marte, Eduardo Escobar, Mark Canha: Sources - The Athletic

by: Ken Rosenthal and The Athletic Staff The Athletic 24m

Marte and Canha ended last season with Oakland, while Escobar was a first-time All-Star while playing for the Diamondbacks and Brewers.

The Mets Police
Screen-shot-2021-11-26-at-8.07.52-am

Good signings! Welcome to all the new Mets who never booed Mets fans!

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 27m

What a lovely morning.  We have some new Mets who don’t hate Mets fans. Hopefully Steve can continue to get rid of all those losers the 2021 Mets (including JDG and Pete, complicit in their s…

New York Mets Videos

Garrison Bryant Talks Fall League

by: New York Mets YouTube: New York Mets Videos 39m

Mets pitching prospect Garrison Bryant speaks on the moment he found out he was heading to the Arizona Fall League, how the Fall season helped him improve hi...

Elite Sports NY
Starling-marte-scaled

Mets crush Black Friday, sign Starling Marte (Report)

by: Tab Bamford Elite Sports NY 41m

Mets crush Black Friday, sign Starling Marte (Report) first appeared on Elite Sports NY, the Voice, the Pulse of New York City sports.

Mack's Mets
My%252bspin

Mack - My Spin On Yesterday

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 43m

  Good morning.   Yesterday,  Steve Cohen  and the Mets made three major free agent signings.  Eduardo Escobar , Mark Canha , and  Starling ...

