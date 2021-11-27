- IN
Mets sign Marte, Canha and Escobar - What's Next?
by: That's So Mets — YouTube: That's So Mets 50m
Joe and Connor react to the Mets big day in free agency and preview what's ahead.
Mets sign outfielder Mark Canha to two-year deal with option
by: Lou DiPietro — Radio.com: WFAN 7m
The Mets made a big splash on Black Friday by reportedly adding three players, one of who is ex-Oakland outfielder Mark Canha, who got a two-year deal with a 2024 option worth $26.5 million guaranteed.
Mets finalizing deal with Gold Glove OF Starling Marte: source - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 10m
The Mets struck gold this Black Friday.
Billy Eppler showing same worrying tendencies with New York Mets
by: David Hill — Fansided: Call To The Pen 17m
You have to give Billy Eppler credit - he has certainly gotten to work quickly. The recently hired New York Mets' general manager has struck quickly, signi...
Mets agree to trio of deals with Starling Marte, Eduardo Escobar, Mark Canha: Sources - The Athletic
by: Ken Rosenthal and The Athletic Staff — The Athletic 24m
Marte and Canha ended last season with Oakland, while Escobar was a first-time All-Star while playing for the Diamondbacks and Brewers.
Good signings! Welcome to all the new Mets who never booed Mets fans!
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 27m
What a lovely morning. We have some new Mets who don’t hate Mets fans. Hopefully Steve can continue to get rid of all those losers the 2021 Mets (including JDG and Pete, complicit in their s…
Garrison Bryant Talks Fall League
by: New York Mets — YouTube: New York Mets Videos 39m
Mets pitching prospect Garrison Bryant speaks on the moment he found out he was heading to the Arizona Fall League, how the Fall season helped him improve hi...
Mets crush Black Friday, sign Starling Marte (Report)
by: Tab Bamford — Elite Sports NY 41m
Mets crush Black Friday, sign Starling Marte (Report) first appeared on Elite Sports NY, the Voice, the Pulse of New York City sports.
Mack - My Spin On Yesterday
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 43m
Good morning. Yesterday, Steve Cohen and the Mets made three major free agent signings. Eduardo Escobar , Mark Canha , and Starling ...
-
Personally, I would love the #Mets to re-sign Stroman & go get Jon Gray. I really think that makes the most sense. #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
New Post: Mets Turn Focus to Starting Pitching After Busy Friday https://t.co/VlMN0g1U6y #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
According to @NYPost_Mets, the #Mets haven’t ruled out a Javy Báez reunion. However, their focus has shifted to starting pitching in the current moment. #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Mets Turn Focus to Starting Pitching After Busy Friday https://t.co/dbQ1ajkgWyBlog / Website
-
below-average strikeouts, eating on fastballs. like the directionOne underrated part of the Marte/Escobar/Canha signings: They all had strikeout rates under the league average this past season.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Kevin Gausman’s elite splitter (45.9% swing and miss rate in 2021) would play nicely at Citi Field. Could be looked as an upgrade to Marcus Stroman assuming the effectiveness can be sustained. #MetsSense is that last night's Mets moves could be it for position players for now. Pitching/Gausman major focus at present.Blogger / Podcaster
