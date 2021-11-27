New York Mets

Three Easy Pieces (Some Assembly Required)

by: Greg Prince Faith and Fear in Flushing 3m

When you accept the post of Steve Cohens personal shopper the week before Black Friday, you can expect to work the holiday weekend. Mark Canha, outfielder! Shoot, I dont know.

Javier Baez Rumors: Mets 'Apart on Price' with Star in Free-Agent Contract Talks

by: Adam Wells Bleacher Report 8m

If the New York Mets want to re-sign Javier Baez, they will reportedly need to change their current offer.  Per SNY's

The New York Mets shock the baseball world … in a good way for one day

by: Noah Yingling Fansided: Call To The Pen 14m

In one calendar day over a holiday weekend after their new general manager, Billy Eppler, just got the keys to his office, the New York Mets have shocked t...

Tom Brennan - The Mets’ Marte, Escobar, Canha Trifecta

by: Tom Brennan Mack's Mets 21m

If you REALLY build it, success and fans will come. These aren’t the Wilpon Mets anymore.  The Cohen stamp came down with authority yesterda...

Mariners acquire All-Star Adam Frazier as team hopes to break postseason drought

by: Yahoo Sports Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 25m

The Mariners haven't made the postseason since 2001.

Grading Mets' Black Friday binge: What will Starling Marte's impact be?

by: Bradford Doolittle, ESPN Staff Writer ESPN 38m

Signings such as Starling Marte, Mark Canha and Eduardo Escobar raise the floor of the Mets' roster more than its ceiling -- but for this team, that's a great place to start.

Assessing the Eduardo Escobar Acquisition

by: Mojo Hill Mets Merized Online 50m

The Mets made their first big splash of the Billy Eppler era on Friday, signing Eduardo Escobar to a two-year, $20M deal.At face value, it doesn't seem like a bad deal. And it isn't. But, as i

Does Marcus Stroman believe the Mets don't want him back?

by: Lou DiPietro Radio.com: WFAN 1h

Marcus Stroman led the Mets in starts and innings last year, and had the third-best ERA on the team (min. 50 IP) - but according to himself on Twitter, he’s not a priority for the Mets this winter.

