What's next for the Mets: Five things New York must do following Black Friday free agent spree - CBSSports.com
by: Mike Axisa — CBS Sports 2h
The Mets added Mark Canha, Eduardo Escobar, and Starling Marte on Friday
Marlins Made “Strong” Push For Starling Marte
by: TC Zencka — MLB Trade Rumors 23m
The Marlins were in on Starling Marte right up until the centerfielder signed the four-year, $78MM deal to join the …
DiComo on Mets' reported signings | 11/27/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 40m
MLB.com Mets beat writer Anthony DiComo breaks down the reported signings of Starling Marte, Mark Canha, and Eduardo Escobar
MLB Lockout Draws Closer As Mets Become Active
by: Rich Sparago — Mets Merized Online 47m
In keeping with spirit of the holiday season, the Mets went shopping on Black Friday, November 26. As reported on MMO, the Mets are in agreement on a two-year contract, with an option for a third
Three Easy Pieces (Some Assembly Required)
by: Greg Prince — Faith and Fear in Flushing 2h
When you accept the post of Steve Cohens personal shopper the week before Black Friday, you can expect to work the holiday weekend. Mark Canha, outfielder! Shoot, I dont know.
Javier Baez Rumors: Mets 'Apart on Price' with Star in Free-Agent Contract Talks
by: Adam Wells — Bleacher Report 2h
If the New York Mets want to re-sign Javier Baez, they will reportedly need to change their current offer. Per SNY's
The New York Mets shock the baseball world … in a good way for one day
by: Noah Yingling — Fansided: Call To The Pen 2h
In one calendar day over a holiday weekend after their new general manager, Billy Eppler, just got the keys to his office, the New York Mets have shocked t...
Tom Brennan - The Mets’ Marte, Escobar, Canha Trifecta
by: Tom Brennan — Mack's Mets 2h
If you REALLY build it, success and fans will come. These aren’t the Wilpon Mets anymore. The Cohen stamp came down with authority yesterda...
