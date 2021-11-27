New York Mets

Marlins Made “Strong” Push For Starling Marte

by: TC Zencka MLB Trade Rumors 10m

The Marlins were in on Starling Marte right up until the centerfielder signed the four-year, $78MM deal to join the …

DiComo on Mets' reported signings | 11/27/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 27m

MLB.com Mets beat writer Anthony DiComo breaks down the reported signings of Starling Marte, Mark Canha, and Eduardo Escobar

MLB Lockout Draws Closer As Mets Become Active

by: Rich Sparago Mets Merized Online 34m

In keeping with spirit of the holiday season, the Mets went shopping on Black Friday, November 26. As reported on MMO, the Mets are in agreement on a two-year contract, with an option for a third

What's next for the Mets: Five things New York must do following Black Friday free agent spree - CBSSports.com

by: Mike Axisa CBS Sports 1h

The Mets added Mark Canha, Eduardo Escobar, and Starling Marte on Friday

Three Easy Pieces (Some Assembly Required)

by: Greg Prince Faith and Fear in Flushing 1h

When you accept the post of Steve Cohens personal shopper the week before Black Friday, you can expect to work the holiday weekend. Mark Canha, outfielder! Shoot, I dont know.

Javier Baez Rumors: Mets 'Apart on Price' with Star in Free-Agent Contract Talks

by: Adam Wells Bleacher Report 2h

If the New York Mets want to re-sign Javier Baez, they will reportedly need to change their current offer.  Per SNY's

The New York Mets shock the baseball world … in a good way for one day

by: Noah Yingling Fansided: Call To The Pen 2h

In one calendar day over a holiday weekend after their new general manager, Billy Eppler, just got the keys to his office, the New York Mets have shocked t...

Tom Brennan - The Mets’ Marte, Escobar, Canha Trifecta

by: Tom Brennan Mack's Mets 2h

If you REALLY build it, success and fans will come. These aren’t the Wilpon Mets anymore.  The Cohen stamp came down with authority yesterda...

