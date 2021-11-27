New York Mets

Call To The Pen

New York acquisitions put serious pressure on the Phillies

by: Rick Soisson Fansided: Call To The Pen 25m

If the Philadelphia Phillies fail to make the MLB playoffs again almost a year from now, some of their fans will likely point to the just-passed Thanksgivi...

More Recent New York Mets Articles

Mets Merized
Mmo-square-logo

2021 Mets Report Card: James McCann, C

by: Dan Quinones Mets Merized Online 21m

Player Data: Age: 31 (6/13/1990), B/T: R/RPrimary Stats: 121 G, 412 PA, .232 BA, .294, OBP, .349 SLG, .643 OPS, 87 H, 10 HR, 46 RBI, 32 BB, 115 SOAdvanced Stats: 80 wRC+, 27.9 K%, 7.8 BB%,

The New York Times
27mlb-mets-marte-facebookjumbo

Mets Bolster Offense With Starling Marte, Eduardo Escobar and Mark Canha

by: Tyler Kepner NY Times 2h

With Starling Marte, Eduardo Escobar and Mark Canha, the run-starved Mets addressed their biggest need while adding some defensive versatility.

MLB Trade Rumors
Starling-marte-miami-marlins-1024x683

Marlins Made “Strong” Push For Starling Marte

by: TC Zencka MLB Trade Rumors 2h

The Marlins were in on Starling Marte right up until the centerfielder signed the four-year, $78MM deal to join the …

Film Room
C3qk0zqmnee6c3hnvn5h

DiComo on Mets' reported signings | 11/27/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 2h

MLB.com Mets beat writer Anthony DiComo breaks down the reported signings of Starling Marte, Mark Canha, and Eduardo Escobar

CBS Sports
Gettyimages-13421649011

What's next for the Mets: Five things New York must do following Black Friday free agent spree - CBSSports.com

by: Mike Axisa CBS Sports 3h

The Mets added Mark Canha, Eduardo Escobar, and Starling Marte on Friday

Any feedback or suggestions? Tell us here!
Faith and Fear in Flushing

Three Easy Pieces (Some Assembly Required)

by: Greg Prince Faith and Fear in Flushing 3h

When you accept the post of Steve Cohens personal shopper the week before Black Friday, you can expect to work the holiday weekend. Mark Canha, outfielder! Shoot, I dont know.

Bleacher Report
Rmbffalvgoejm1fd7bqj

Javier Baez Rumors: Mets 'Apart on Price' with Star in Free-Agent Contract Talks

by: Adam Wells Bleacher Report 3h

If the New York Mets want to re-sign Javier Baez, they will reportedly need to change their current offer.  Per SNY's

See All New York Mets Articles

Tweets