2021 Mets Report Card: James McCann, C
by: Dan Quinones — Mets Merized Online 27m
Player Data: Age: 31 (6/13/1990), B/T: R/RPrimary Stats: 121 G, 412 PA, .232 BA, .294, OBP, .349 SLG, .643 OPS, 87 H, 10 HR, 46 RBI, 32 BB, 115 SOAdvanced Stats: 80 wRC+, 27.9 K%, 7.8 BB%,
New York acquisitions put serious pressure on the Phillies
by: Rick Soisson — Fansided: Call To The Pen 31m
If the Philadelphia Phillies fail to make the MLB playoffs again almost a year from now, some of their fans will likely point to the just-passed Thanksgivi...
Mets Bolster Offense With Starling Marte, Eduardo Escobar and Mark Canha
by: Tyler Kepner — NY Times 2h
With Starling Marte, Eduardo Escobar and Mark Canha, the run-starved Mets addressed their biggest need while adding some defensive versatility.
Marlins Made “Strong” Push For Starling Marte
by: TC Zencka — MLB Trade Rumors 2h
The Marlins were in on Starling Marte right up until the centerfielder signed the four-year, $78MM deal to join the …
DiComo on Mets' reported signings | 11/27/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 2h
MLB.com Mets beat writer Anthony DiComo breaks down the reported signings of Starling Marte, Mark Canha, and Eduardo Escobar
What's next for the Mets: Five things New York must do following Black Friday free agent spree - CBSSports.com
by: Mike Axisa — CBS Sports 3h
The Mets added Mark Canha, Eduardo Escobar, and Starling Marte on Friday
Three Easy Pieces (Some Assembly Required)
by: Greg Prince — Faith and Fear in Flushing 3h
When you accept the post of Steve Cohens personal shopper the week before Black Friday, you can expect to work the holiday weekend. Mark Canha, outfielder! Shoot, I dont know.
Javier Baez Rumors: Mets 'Apart on Price' with Star in Free-Agent Contract Talks
by: Adam Wells — Bleacher Report 3h
If the New York Mets want to re-sign Javier Baez, they will reportedly need to change their current offer. Per SNY's
I want to take a nap but I feel like I can’t…Blogger / Podcaster
RT @BigRedRuckus: @bronxfanatic @NYMammoths @smonk318 @VINCE_RUGGIERO @metfever @MetsFanMania @TheNoseNY @OldiesWithRudy @JimMaisano @TimothyRRyder @1InfamousTioAL @SteveSisto @RMorosca @MetsGiveMeAgita @GrafixJoker @EDSdt1234 @WatchingNY @TheAppleNYM @JohnFromAlbany @MattyUSMC7380 Looking forward to seeing whom Uncle Steve will sign next! :-) https://t.co/1D1JVU7hfHBlogger / Podcaster
👀👀👀Heard the Mets believe they have a strong offer for free agent starter Kevin Gausman. Other teams still in the mix, and he could sign soon.Blogger / Podcaster
Juwon Howard!! Love that.Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @mikemayer22: Heard the Mets believe they have a strong offer for free agent starter Kevin Gausman. Other teams still in the mix, and he could sign soon.Super Fan
M 🏈❗️Beat Writer / Columnist
