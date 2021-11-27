- IN
New Mets OF Starling Marte talks World Series expectations with team that 'has it all'
by: Adam Stites, Yardbarker — Yardbarker 1h
Starling Marte made it clear he's expecting big things from his new team.
With Marte and Canha, Mets Instantly Boost Outfield
by: Alex Horowitz — Mets Merized Online 21m
Happy Thanksgiving, Mets fans.In one of the best 24 hours for the Mets in recent memory, new general manager Billy Eppler made a trio of signings on Black Friday that set the tone in his first
AP source: Mets add CF Marte with $78 million, 4-year deal
by: AP — USA Today 1h
The New York Mets have bolstered their lineup with three free-agent deals, adding speedy center fielder Starling...
Report: Mets targeting 3 big names in free agency
by: Grey Papke — Larry Brown Sports 1h
The New York Mets reportedly have interest in the top free agent pitchers, including Robbie Ray and Max Scherzer.
New York acquisitions put serious pressure on the Phillies
by: Rick Soisson — Fansided: Call To The Pen 2h
If the Philadelphia Phillies fail to make the MLB playoffs again almost a year from now, some of their fans will likely point to the just-passed Thanksgivi...
Mets Bolster Offense With Starling Marte, Eduardo Escobar and Mark Canha
by: Tyler Kepner — NY Times 3h
With Starling Marte, Eduardo Escobar and Mark Canha, the run-starved Mets addressed their biggest need while adding some defensive versatility.
Marlins Made “Strong” Push For Starling Marte
by: TC Zencka — MLB Trade Rumors 4h
The Marlins were in on Starling Marte right up until the centerfielder signed the four-year, $78MM deal to join the …
DiComo on Mets' reported signings | 11/27/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 4h
MLB.com Mets beat writer Anthony DiComo breaks down the reported signings of Starling Marte, Mark Canha, and Eduardo Escobar
