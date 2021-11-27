New York Mets

USA Today
AP source: Mets add CF Marte with $78 million, 4-year deal

The New York Mets have bolstered their lineup with three free-agent deals, adding speedy center fielder Starling...

Mets Merized
With Marte and Canha, Mets Instantly Boost Outfield

by: Alex Horowitz Mets Merized Online 15m

Happy Thanksgiving, Mets fans.In one of the best 24 hours for the Mets in recent memory, new general manager Billy Eppler made a trio of signings on Black Friday that set the tone in his first

Yardbarker
New Mets OF Starling Marte talks World Series expectations with team that 'has it all'

by: Adam Stites, Yardbarker Yardbarker 1h

Starling Marte made it clear he's expecting big things from his new team.

Larry Brown Sports
Report: Mets targeting 3 big names in free agency

by: Grey Papke Larry Brown Sports 1h

The New York Mets reportedly have interest in the top free agent pitchers, including Robbie Ray and Max Scherzer.

Call To The Pen

New York acquisitions put serious pressure on the Phillies

by: Rick Soisson Fansided: Call To The Pen 2h

If the Philadelphia Phillies fail to make the MLB playoffs again almost a year from now, some of their fans will likely point to the just-passed Thanksgivi...

The New York Times
Mets Bolster Offense With Starling Marte, Eduardo Escobar and Mark Canha

by: Tyler Kepner NY Times 3h

With Starling Marte, Eduardo Escobar and Mark Canha, the run-starved Mets addressed their biggest need while adding some defensive versatility.

MLB Trade Rumors
Marlins Made “Strong” Push For Starling Marte

by: TC Zencka MLB Trade Rumors 3h

The Marlins were in on Starling Marte right up until the centerfielder signed the four-year, $78MM deal to join the …

Film Room
DiComo on Mets' reported signings | 11/27/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 4h

MLB.com Mets beat writer Anthony DiComo breaks down the reported signings of Starling Marte, Mark Canha, and Eduardo Escobar

