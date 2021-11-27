- IN
AP Source: Mets Add CF Marte With $78 Million, 4-Year Deal
by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York — CBS New York 2h
Marte's four-year contract is worth $78 million, according to a person familiar with the deal.
Likely MLB shutdown would be gift to Mets’ manager search: Sherman
by: Joel Sherman — New York Post 1h
In real life, the Mets need a break as much as Crash Davis’ fictional Durham Bulls did.
Free Agent Notes: Baez, Pham, Mariners
by: Mark Polishuk — MLB Trade Rumors 2h
The Mets' interest in re-signing Javier Baez reportedly didn't end with the club's agreement with Eduardo Escobar yesterday, yet Baez …
Mets' acquisition of Starling Marte, Eduardo Escobar and Mark Canha puts Steve Cohen's bitter tweet in rearview mirror | Newsday
by: David Lennon — Newsday 2h
Whatever you think of Steve Cohen’s social-media hijinks, which proved explosive this Thanksgiving week, the Mets should be grateful for one indisputable truth. Money speaks louder than Twitter. And a
With Marte and Canha, Mets Instantly Boost Outfield
by: Alex Horowitz — Mets Merized Online 4h
Happy Thanksgiving, Mets fans.In one of the best 24 hours for the Mets in recent memory, new general manager Billy Eppler made a trio of signings on Black Friday that set the tone in his first
AP source: Mets add CF Marte with $78 million, 4-year deal
by: AP — USA Today 5h
The New York Mets have bolstered their lineup with three free-agent deals, adding speedy center fielder Starling...
New Mets OF Starling Marte talks World Series expectations with team that 'has it all'
by: Adam Stites, Yardbarker — Yardbarker 5h
Starling Marte made it clear he's expecting big things from his new team.
Report: Mets targeting 3 big names in free agency
by: Grey Papke — Larry Brown Sports 5h
The New York Mets reportedly have interest in the top free agent pitchers, including Robbie Ray and Max Scherzer.
