CBS New York
AP Source: Mets Add CF Marte With $78 Million, 4-Year Deal

by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York CBS New York 2h

Marte's four-year contract is worth $78 million, according to a person familiar with the deal.

New York Post
Likely MLB shutdown would be gift to Mets’ manager search: Sherman

by: Joel Sherman New York Post 1h

In real life, the Mets need a break as much as Crash Davis’ fictional Durham Bulls did.

MLB Trade Rumors
Free Agent Notes: Baez, Pham, Mariners

by: Mark Polishuk MLB Trade Rumors 2h

The Mets' interest in re-signing Javier Baez reportedly didn't end with the club's agreement with Eduardo Escobar yesterday, yet Baez …

Newsday
Mets' acquisition of Starling Marte, Eduardo Escobar and Mark Canha puts Steve Cohen's bitter tweet in rearview mirror | Newsday

by: David Lennon Newsday 2h

Whatever you think of Steve Cohen’s social-media hijinks, which proved explosive this Thanksgiving week, the Mets should be grateful for one indisputable truth. Money speaks louder than Twitter. And a

Mets Merized
With Marte and Canha, Mets Instantly Boost Outfield

by: Alex Horowitz Mets Merized Online 4h

Happy Thanksgiving, Mets fans.In one of the best 24 hours for the Mets in recent memory, new general manager Billy Eppler made a trio of signings on Black Friday that set the tone in his first

USA Today
AP source: Mets add CF Marte with $78 million, 4-year deal

by: AP USA Today 5h

The New York Mets have bolstered their lineup with three free-agent deals, adding speedy center fielder Starling...

Yardbarker
New Mets OF Starling Marte talks World Series expectations with team that 'has it all'

by: Adam Stites, Yardbarker Yardbarker 5h

Starling Marte made it clear he's expecting big things from his new team.

Larry Brown Sports
Report: Mets targeting 3 big names in free agency

by: Grey Papke Larry Brown Sports 5h

The New York Mets reportedly have interest in the top free agent pitchers, including Robbie Ray and Max Scherzer.

