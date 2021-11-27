- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Sign Eduardo Escobar
by: Anthony Walsh — Last Word On Sports: Last Word On Baseball 57m
The New York Mets have reportedly signed Eduardo Escobar. For all the details as well as how he fits with the Mets check out this article.
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Mets Sign Starling Marte to Four-Year Deal
by: Lewis Masella — Last Word On Sports: Last Word On Baseball 37m
The Mets sign free-agent center fielder Starling Marte to a four-year, $78 million deal. The move capped a busy day for new GM Billy Eppler.
With work stoppage looming this week, Mets get big jump on Yankees | Newsday
by: Erik Boland — Newsday 2h
Both Yankees general manager Brian Cashman and manager Aaron Boone have used the same phrase — and they’re hardly alone in this regard in the game — in describing their offseason mindsets. "Right now,
Likely MLB shutdown would be gift to Mets’ manager search: Sherman
by: Joel Sherman — New York Post 3h
In real life, the Mets need a break as much as Crash Davis’ fictional Durham Bulls did.
AP Source: Mets Add CF Marte With $78 Million, 4-Year Deal
by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York — CBS New York 4h
Marte's four-year contract is worth $78 million, according to a person familiar with the deal.
Free Agent Notes: Baez, Pham, Mariners
by: Mark Polishuk — MLB Trade Rumors 4h
The Mets' interest in re-signing Javier Baez reportedly didn't end with the club's agreement with Eduardo Escobar yesterday, yet Baez …
With Marte and Canha, Mets Instantly Boost Outfield
by: Alex Horowitz — Mets Merized Online 6h
Happy Thanksgiving, Mets fans.In one of the best 24 hours for the Mets in recent memory, new general manager Billy Eppler made a trio of signings on Black Friday that set the tone in his first
AP source: Mets add CF Marte with $78 million, 4-year deal
by: AP — USA Today 7h
The New York Mets have bolstered their lineup with three free-agent deals, adding speedy center fielder Starling...
New Mets OF Starling Marte talks World Series expectations with team that 'has it all'
by: Adam Stites, Yardbarker — Yardbarker 7h
Starling Marte made it clear he's expecting big things from his new team.
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
Ryan Howard: 19.6 fWAR (gets a vote). Scott Rolen: 69.9 fWAR (no vote).Ballot #1 is from Jack McCaffery. Curt Schilling's 10th and final appearance on the ballot begins with a lost vote. First-time candidates Jimmy Rollins and Ryan Howard each receive a vote. McCaffery's column: https://t.co/mcBW9ERCzF In the Tracker: https://t.co/sziMyHO62y https://t.co/tlOTU3RLzjBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @canseulo: Good thread https://t.co/XfgSuh4dQgBlogger / Podcaster
-
Ryan Tepera pitched to a 2.79 ERA (2.73 FIP) with 2.79 BB/9, 0.59 HR/9, 0.88 WHIP, and 74 K over 65 app (61.1 IP) with the Cubs and White Sox last season also mistakenly got a 10th place MVP vote in 2020 (meant for Trea Turner) but yes, please and thank you #LFGM 🍎Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Super Fan
-
RT @MetsdUp: Same money, same years, who would you rather?Blog / Website
-
Falling for fake twitter sznBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets