LWOS Baseball
Mets Sign Eduardo Escobar

by: Anthony Walsh Last Word On Sports: Last Word On Baseball 57m

The New York Mets have reportedly signed Eduardo Escobar. For all the details as well as how he fits with the Mets check out this article.

LWOS Baseball
Mets Sign Starling Marte to Four-Year Deal

by: Lewis Masella Last Word On Sports: Last Word On Baseball 37m

The Mets sign free-agent center fielder Starling Marte to a four-year, $78 million deal. The move capped a busy day for new GM Billy Eppler.

Newsday
With work stoppage looming this week, Mets get big jump on Yankees | Newsday

by: Erik Boland Newsday 2h

Both Yankees general manager Brian Cashman and manager Aaron Boone have used the same phrase — and they’re hardly alone in this regard in the game — in describing their offseason mindsets. "Right now,

New York Post
Likely MLB shutdown would be gift to Mets’ manager search: Sherman

by: Joel Sherman New York Post 3h

In real life, the Mets need a break as much as Crash Davis’ fictional Durham Bulls did.

CBS New York
AP Source: Mets Add CF Marte With $78 Million, 4-Year Deal

by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York CBS New York 4h

Marte's four-year contract is worth $78 million, according to a person familiar with the deal.

MLB Trade Rumors
Free Agent Notes: Baez, Pham, Mariners

by: Mark Polishuk MLB Trade Rumors 4h

The Mets' interest in re-signing Javier Baez reportedly didn't end with the club's agreement with Eduardo Escobar yesterday, yet Baez …

Mets Merized
With Marte and Canha, Mets Instantly Boost Outfield

by: Alex Horowitz Mets Merized Online 6h

Happy Thanksgiving, Mets fans.In one of the best 24 hours for the Mets in recent memory, new general manager Billy Eppler made a trio of signings on Black Friday that set the tone in his first

USA Today
AP source: Mets add CF Marte with $78 million, 4-year deal

by: AP USA Today 7h

The New York Mets have bolstered their lineup with three free-agent deals, adding speedy center fielder Starling...

Yardbarker
New Mets OF Starling Marte talks World Series expectations with team that 'has it all'

by: Adam Stites, Yardbarker Yardbarker 7h

Starling Marte made it clear he's expecting big things from his new team.

