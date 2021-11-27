- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Sign Starling Marte to Four-Year Deal
by: Lewis Masella — Last Word On Sports: Last Word On Baseball 37m
The Mets sign free-agent center fielder Starling Marte to a four-year, $78 million deal. The move capped a busy day for new GM Billy Eppler.
More Recent New York Mets Articles
With work stoppage looming this week, Mets get big jump on Yankees | Newsday
by: Erik Boland — Newsday 2h
Both Yankees general manager Brian Cashman and manager Aaron Boone have used the same phrase — and they’re hardly alone in this regard in the game — in describing their offseason mindsets. "Right now,
Likely MLB shutdown would be gift to Mets’ manager search: Sherman
by: Joel Sherman — New York Post 3h
In real life, the Mets need a break as much as Crash Davis’ fictional Durham Bulls did.
AP Source: Mets Add CF Marte With $78 Million, 4-Year Deal
by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York — CBS New York 4h
Marte's four-year contract is worth $78 million, according to a person familiar with the deal.
Free Agent Notes: Baez, Pham, Mariners
by: Mark Polishuk — MLB Trade Rumors 4h
The Mets' interest in re-signing Javier Baez reportedly didn't end with the club's agreement with Eduardo Escobar yesterday, yet Baez …
With Marte and Canha, Mets Instantly Boost Outfield
by: Alex Horowitz — Mets Merized Online 6h
Happy Thanksgiving, Mets fans.In one of the best 24 hours for the Mets in recent memory, new general manager Billy Eppler made a trio of signings on Black Friday that set the tone in his first
AP source: Mets add CF Marte with $78 million, 4-year deal
by: AP — USA Today 7h
The New York Mets have bolstered their lineup with three free-agent deals, adding speedy center fielder Starling...
New Mets OF Starling Marte talks World Series expectations with team that 'has it all'
by: Adam Stites, Yardbarker — Yardbarker 7h
Starling Marte made it clear he's expecting big things from his new team.
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
Ryan Howard: 19.6 fWAR (gets a vote). Scott Rolen: 69.9 fWAR (no vote).Ballot #1 is from Jack McCaffery. Curt Schilling's 10th and final appearance on the ballot begins with a lost vote. First-time candidates Jimmy Rollins and Ryan Howard each receive a vote. McCaffery's column: https://t.co/mcBW9ERCzF In the Tracker: https://t.co/sziMyHO62y https://t.co/tlOTU3RLzjBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @canseulo: Good thread https://t.co/XfgSuh4dQgBlogger / Podcaster
-
Ryan Tepera pitched to a 2.79 ERA (2.73 FIP) with 2.79 BB/9, 0.59 HR/9, 0.88 WHIP, and 74 K over 65 app (61.1 IP) with the Cubs and White Sox last season also mistakenly got a 10th place MVP vote in 2020 (meant for Trea Turner) but yes, please and thank you #LFGM 🍎Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Super Fan
-
RT @MetsdUp: Same money, same years, who would you rather?Blog / Website
-
Falling for fake twitter sznBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets