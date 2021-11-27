New York Mets

centerfieldmaz
Remembering Mets History (2015): NLCS Game #1: The Dark Knight Shines In Gotham

by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) centerfieldmaz 2h

Saturday October 17th, 2015: NLCS Game #1- Citi Field-  Queens, New York They were the young teams that were possibly a year away. The M...

The Athletic
Gettyimages-1324321842-1024x690

Rosenthal: What might be next for the Mariners; what the Phillies and Mets still need; more notes – The Athletic

by: Ken Rosenthal The Athletic 1h

Plus, how much will the Angels spend, a look at a busy catching market, and more from around the league.

Mets Daddy

Kevin Gausman Will Be Paid Off One Big Outlier Year

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 1h

Free agency is difficult. Teams need to look not just at track records but also trajectory. Perhaps, the perfect embodiment of this is Kevin Gausman. Before signing with the San Francisco Giants, G…

LWOS Baseball
Unnamed-2-6

Mets Sign Starling Marte to Four-Year Deal

by: Lewis Masella Last Word On Sports: Last Word On Baseball 3h

The Mets sign free-agent center fielder Starling Marte to a four-year, $78 million deal. The move capped a busy day for new GM Billy Eppler.

Newsday
Image

With work stoppage looming this week, Mets get big jump on Yankees | Newsday

by: Erik Boland Newsday 4h

Both Yankees general manager Brian Cashman and manager Aaron Boone have used the same phrase — and they’re hardly alone in this regard in the game — in describing their offseason mindsets. "Right now,

New York Post
Angels_eppler_baseball-1

Likely MLB shutdown would be gift to Mets’ manager search: Sherman

by: Joel Sherman New York Post 5h

In real life, the Mets need a break as much as Crash Davis’ fictional Durham Bulls did.

CBS New York
Gettyimages-1339341002

AP Source: Mets Add CF Marte With $78 Million, 4-Year Deal

by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York CBS New York 6h

Marte's four-year contract is worth $78 million, according to a person familiar with the deal.

MLB Trade Rumors
68878178_thumbnail

Free Agent Notes: Baez, Pham, Mariners

by: Mark Polishuk MLB Trade Rumors 6h

The Mets' interest in re-signing Javier Baez reportedly didn't end with the club's agreement with Eduardo Escobar yesterday, yet Baez …

