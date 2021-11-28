- IN
A look at the Mets’ outfield following the additions of Marte and Canha
by: Vasilis Drimalitis — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1h
The Mets have locked in their starters, but still have work to do in adding some outfield depth.
What now after Mets' Black Friday spending spree? | amNewYork
by: Joe Pantorno — Metro News 1m
Marcus Stroman — the team's most consistent and reliable pitcher last season — indicated on Twitter that the Mets aren't too interested in bringing him back
Mets pursuing Max Scherzer, who could decide soon
by: Chris McShane — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 9m
The top starting pitcher on the market is reportedly looking to pick his next team soon.
Tom Brennan - 40 Man Mets Roster Inclusions and Exclusions
by: Tom Brennan — Mack's Mets 1h
I find that I develop Mets Myopia during the season. I love to follow our prospects and think the best of our best. That said, there are ...
Mets Sweater
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 1h
Mets Flex Their Financial Might on Black Friday
by: Nick Selbe — Sports Illustrated 1h
New York turned up the hot stove Friday night by adding three hitters who immediately improve the outlook in Queens.
Black Friday Shopping Spree
by: N/A — Talkin' Mets 1h
Mike Silva recaps the Steve Cohen-Steven Matz "tweet-gate", gives his thoughts on the Mets Black Friday shopping spree, and where he would like to see them go in the starting pitching market.
Why did the Mets prefer Eduardo Escobar to Jonathan Villar?
by: Brian Joura — Mets 360 1h
Eppler Hits The Ground Sprinting
by: New York Mets — YouTube: New York Mets Videos 2h
Billy Eppler talks about the whirlwind his first few days on the job as Mets GM has been.Check out http://m.mlb.com/video for our full archive of videos, and...
RT @metrbocker: @MetsmerizedJoeD going to give a little shout out to @tykelly11 @shawngreen15 @ArtShamsky @StevenACohen2 Scott Schowenweis? Oh @RAJr_20 coached (mom was Jewish) Ike Davis, and I’m sure you will come up with a few that I am missing. “Next” Koufax wld be nice (Kershaw) as 🎁 🕎 geltBlogger / Podcaster
Who Could The Mets Target If The Twins Sell? https://t.co/mTPeOlrPKMBlog / Website
New Post: Who Could The Mets Target If The Twins Sell? https://t.co/VB6CZsHLRB #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
RT @MommaV16: Be a Ferret!! Dig Deep!! A Crazy Situation, Laugh-A-Lot Game for 3-6 Players!! https://t.co/DlahUVdz3j #FerretFlush #MentalHealthAwareness #2012Olympian #BrittanyViolaGonzalez #Games https://t.co/0iSuv67dXkMinors
Mets are aggressively pursuing Max Scherzer. However, considering his known preferences they understand they may need to go to plan B. Scherzer limited field to California as a trade piece and thrived in LA, so Mets know it won’t be easy. Gausman looks like their next option.Blogger / Podcaster
With Max Scherzer looking to decide on his next team before December 1, Jon Heyman says the Mets are one of the teams in the mix. https://t.co/ThB1Obe3kzBlogger / Podcaster
