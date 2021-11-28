New York Mets

What now after Mets' Black Friday spending spree? | amNewYork

by: Joe Pantorno amNewYork 8m

Marcus Stroman — the team's most consistent and reliable pitcher last season — indicated on Twitter that the Mets aren't too interested in bringing him back

Amazin' Avenue
Mets pursuing Max Scherzer, who could decide soon

by: Chris McShane SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 7m

The top starting pitcher on the market is reportedly looking to pick his next team soon.

Mack's Mets
Tom Brennan - 40 Man Mets Roster Inclusions and Exclusions

by: Tom Brennan Mack's Mets 1h

I find that I develop Mets Myopia during the season.   I love to follow our prospects and think the best of our best. That said, there are ...

The Mets Police
Mets Sweater

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 1h

The T-Shirt Guy still isn’t selling us cardigans so we’re going to have to go head and promote Alternate Sweater Options like this one from 47 Shop! This design make it look like you…

Sports Illustrated
Mets Flex Their Financial Might on Black Friday

by: Nick Selbe Sports Illustrated 1h

New York turned up the hot stove Friday night by adding three hitters who immediately improve the outlook in Queens.

Talkin' Mets
Black Friday Shopping Spree

by: N/A Talkin' Mets 1h

Mike Silva recaps the Steve Cohen-Steven Matz "tweet-gate", gives his thoughts on the Mets Black Friday shopping spree, and where he would like to see them go in the starting pitching market.

Mets 360

Why did the Mets prefer Eduardo Escobar to Jonathan Villar?

by: Brian Joura Mets 360 1h

New York Mets Videos

Eppler Hits The Ground Sprinting

by: New York Mets YouTube: New York Mets Videos 2h

Billy Eppler talks about the whirlwind his first few days on the job as Mets GM has been.Check out http://m.mlb.com/video for our full archive of videos, and...

