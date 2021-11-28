New York Mets

Mets Merized
Who Could The Mets Target If The Twins Sell?

by: Michael Garaffa Mets Merized Online 2h

The Minnesota Twins found themselves in a weird position in 2021. They entered the year as a top team in the AL Central, setting up for a fight with the Chicago White Sox for the division title.

Bleacher Report
Max Scherzer: Mets, Dodgers, Giants and Angels Interested in SP in MLB Free Agency

by: Adam Wells Bleacher Report 48m

The free-agent market for Max Scherzer is heating up, with multiple teams pursuing the three-time Cy Young winner.  Per MLB Network's

Talkin' Mets
Talkin Mets Panel Discussion

by: N/A Talkin' Mets 1h

For the first time Mike Silva hosts a group of diverse and passionate Mets fans. Hear their thoughts on Steve Cohen, free agent spending, starting pitching, and what would their one Mets wish be if a genie gave them the opportunity to rewrite Mets history.

Mets Merized
Report: Mets Aggressively Pursuing Max Scherzer

by: John Flanigan Mets Merized Online 1h

The New York Mets are continuing their search for a top of the rotation mate alongside ace right-hander Jacob deGrom. According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, Billy Eppler and company are “aggressi

CBS Sports
MLB rumors: Max Scherzer expected to sign soon with Mets, Giants, Dodgers, Angels among suitors - CBSSports.com

by: Matt Snyder CBS Sports 2h

Here's the latest from the MLB hot stove

Metro News
What now after Mets' Black Friday spending spree? | amNewYork

by: Joe Pantorno Metro News 2h

Marcus Stroman — the team's most consistent and reliable pitcher last season — indicated on Twitter that the Mets aren't too interested in bringing him back

Amazin' Avenue
Mets pursuing Max Scherzer, who could decide soon

by: Chris McShane SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2h

The top starting pitcher on the market is reportedly looking to pick his next team soon.

Mack's Mets
Tom Brennan - 40 Man Mets Roster Inclusions and Exclusions

by: Tom Brennan Mack's Mets 3h

I find that I develop Mets Myopia during the season.   I love to follow our prospects and think the best of our best. That said, there are ...

The Mets Police
Mets Sweater

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 3h

The T-Shirt Guy still isn’t selling us cardigans so we’re going to have to go head and promote Alternate Sweater Options like this one from 47 Shop! This design make it look like you…

