MLB rumors: Max Scherzer expected to sign soon with Mets, Giants, Dodgers, Angels among suitors - CBSSports.com

by: Matt Snyder CBS Sports 2h

Here's the latest from the MLB hot stove

Mayer: Teams Have Contacted Mets About Jeff McNeil

by: Patrick Glynn Mets Merized Online 3s

After the trio of signings of Starling Marte, Eduardo Escobar and Mark Canha, there are some players on the Mets whose playing time on the Mets could look a lot different in 2022 than it did in 20

Max Scherzer: Mets, Dodgers, Giants and Angels Interested in SP in MLB Free Agency

by: Adam Wells Bleacher Report 48m

The free-agent market for Max Scherzer is heating up, with multiple teams pursuing the three-time Cy Young winner.  Per MLB Network's

Talkin Mets Panel Discussion

by: N/A Talkin' Mets 1h

For the first time Mike Silva hosts a group of diverse and passionate Mets fans. Hear their thoughts on Steve Cohen, free agent spending, starting pitching, and what would their one Mets wish be if a genie gave them the opportunity to rewrite Mets history.

What now after Mets' Black Friday spending spree? | amNewYork

by: Joe Pantorno Metro News 2h

Marcus Stroman — the team's most consistent and reliable pitcher last season — indicated on Twitter that the Mets aren't too interested in bringing him back

Mets pursuing Max Scherzer, who could decide soon

by: Chris McShane SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2h

The top starting pitcher on the market is reportedly looking to pick his next team soon.

Tom Brennan - 40 Man Mets Roster Inclusions and Exclusions

by: Tom Brennan Mack's Mets 3h

I find that I develop Mets Myopia during the season.   I love to follow our prospects and think the best of our best. That said, there are ...

Mets Sweater

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 3h

The T-Shirt Guy still isn’t selling us cardigans so we’re going to have to go head and promote Alternate Sweater Options like this one from 47 Shop! This design make it look like you…

