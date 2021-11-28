- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
MLB rumors: Max Scherzer expected to sign soon with Mets, Giants, Dodgers, Angels among suitors - CBSSports.com
by: Matt Snyder — CBS Sports 2h
Here's the latest from the MLB hot stove
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Mayer: Teams Have Contacted Mets About Jeff McNeil
by: Patrick Glynn — Mets Merized Online 3s
After the trio of signings of Starling Marte, Eduardo Escobar and Mark Canha, there are some players on the Mets whose playing time on the Mets could look a lot different in 2022 than it did in 20
Max Scherzer: Mets, Dodgers, Giants and Angels Interested in SP in MLB Free Agency
by: Adam Wells — Bleacher Report 48m
The free-agent market for Max Scherzer is heating up, with multiple teams pursuing the three-time Cy Young winner. Per MLB Network's
Talkin Mets Panel Discussion
by: N/A — Talkin' Mets 1h
For the first time Mike Silva hosts a group of diverse and passionate Mets fans. Hear their thoughts on Steve Cohen, free agent spending, starting pitching, and what would their one Mets wish be if a genie gave them the opportunity to rewrite Mets history.
What now after Mets' Black Friday spending spree? | amNewYork
by: Joe Pantorno — Metro News 2h
Marcus Stroman — the team's most consistent and reliable pitcher last season — indicated on Twitter that the Mets aren't too interested in bringing him back
Mets pursuing Max Scherzer, who could decide soon
by: Chris McShane — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2h
The top starting pitcher on the market is reportedly looking to pick his next team soon.
Tom Brennan - 40 Man Mets Roster Inclusions and Exclusions
by: Tom Brennan — Mack's Mets 3h
I find that I develop Mets Myopia during the season. I love to follow our prospects and think the best of our best. That said, there are ...
Mets Sweater
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 3h
The T-Shirt Guy still isn’t selling us cardigans so we’re going to have to go head and promote Alternate Sweater Options like this one from 47 Shop! This design make it look like you…
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
How is that not pass interference?Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @toddkaminsky: The Neo-fascist Proud Boys marched through Rockville Centre today, close to my office. I think the latest elections emboldened them-I don’t remember this happening before. I will not be silent. Their hatred has no place here-this is not the Nassau I know. Who else will speak up? https://t.co/KNXVsQhvfRBlogger / Podcaster
-
Mayer: Teams Have Contacted Mets About Jeff McNeil https://t.co/ldKK08hSMpBlog / Website
-
New Post: Mayer: Teams Have Contacted Mets About Jeff McNeil https://t.co/rUqPcbpacN #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @GusTheDonutMan: . @Max_ScherzerBlogger / Podcaster
-
New post for @TheAthletic subscribers - thoughts on the Mets' signings of Starling Marte, Mark Canha, and Eduardo Escobar; and the Cardinals' signing of Steven Matz: https://t.co/v14hLZnfx1Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets