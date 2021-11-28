New York Mets

Call To The Pen

Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco Giants, New York Mets, Los Angeles Angels among finalists for Max Scherzer

by: Noah Yingling Fansided: Call To The Pen 45m

Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported on Sunday that free agent starting pitcher Max Scherzer is "expected to make his decision" on a new team befor...

More Recent New York Mets Articles

Prime Time Sports Talk
Marte-1

Mets Bolster Offense with a Trio of Moves

by: Jordan Leandre Prime Time Sports Talk 1h

The New York Mets made a trio of moves on Friday to bolster their lineup. Who are they and where do they fit in the Mets' 2022 lineup?

Mets Merized
Usatsi_16978947-108x70

MMO Free Agent Profile: Max Scherzer, RHP

by: Haley Zemek Mets Merized Online 2h

Max ScherzerPlayer Data: Age: 37, B/T: R/RTraditional Stats: 30 G, 15-4, 179.1 IP, 2.46 ERA, .864 WHIP, 236 SO, 36 BBAdvanced Stats: 5.4 bWAR, 5.2 fWAR, 208 ERA+, 2.90 xERA, 1.96 FIP, 3.24

MLB Trade Rumors
Aaron-altherr-outfielder-1024x683

Aaron Altherr Eyeing MLB Comeback Following Productive KBO Stint

by: Steve Adams MLB Trade Rumors 4h

Former Phillies outfielder Aaron Altherr is open to a Major League comeback following a strong run in the KBO. Read more at MLB Trade Rumors.

Bleacher Report
Eocccnucwt4okdzby7w2

Max Scherzer: Mets, Dodgers, Giants and Angels Interested in SP in MLB Free Agency

by: Adam Wells Bleacher Report 5h

The free-agent market for Max Scherzer is heating up, with multiple teams pursuing the three-time Cy Young winner.  Per MLB Network's

Talkin' Mets
Image

Talkin Mets Panel Discussion

by: N/A Talkin' Mets 5h

For the first time Mike Silva hosts a group of diverse and passionate Mets fans. Hear their thoughts on Steve Cohen, free agent spending, starting pitching, and what would their one Mets wish be if a genie gave them the opportunity to rewrite Mets history.

Any feedback or suggestions? Tell us here!
CBS Sports
Scherzer-12

MLB rumors: Max Scherzer expected to sign soon with Mets, Giants, Dodgers, Angels among suitors - CBSSports.com

by: Matt Snyder CBS Sports 6h

Here's the latest from the MLB hot stove

Metro News
2021-08-04t234133z_997143883_mt1usatoday16511239_rtrmadp_3_mlb-san-diego-padres-at-oakland-athletics-1200x898

What now after Mets' Black Friday spending spree? | amNewYork

by: Joe Pantorno Metro News 6h

Marcus Stroman — the team's most consistent and reliable pitcher last season — indicated on Twitter that the Mets aren't too interested in bringing him back

See All New York Mets Articles

Tweets