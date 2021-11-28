- IN
Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco Giants, New York Mets, Los Angeles Angels among finalists for Max Scherzer
by: Noah Yingling — Fansided: Call To The Pen 45m
Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported on Sunday that free agent starting pitcher Max Scherzer is "expected to make his decision" on a new team befor...
Mets Bolster Offense with a Trio of Moves
by: Jordan Leandre — Prime Time Sports Talk 1h
The New York Mets made a trio of moves on Friday to bolster their lineup. Who are they and where do they fit in the Mets' 2022 lineup?
MMO Free Agent Profile: Max Scherzer, RHP
by: Haley Zemek — Mets Merized Online 2h
Max ScherzerPlayer Data: Age: 37, B/T: R/RTraditional Stats: 30 G, 15-4, 179.1 IP, 2.46 ERA, .864 WHIP, 236 SO, 36 BBAdvanced Stats: 5.4 bWAR, 5.2 fWAR, 208 ERA+, 2.90 xERA, 1.96 FIP, 3.24
Aaron Altherr Eyeing MLB Comeback Following Productive KBO Stint
by: Steve Adams — MLB Trade Rumors 4h
Former Phillies outfielder Aaron Altherr is open to a Major League comeback following a strong run in the KBO. Read more at MLB Trade Rumors.
Max Scherzer: Mets, Dodgers, Giants and Angels Interested in SP in MLB Free Agency
by: Adam Wells — Bleacher Report 5h
The free-agent market for Max Scherzer is heating up, with multiple teams pursuing the three-time Cy Young winner. Per MLB Network's
Talkin Mets Panel Discussion
by: N/A — Talkin' Mets 5h
For the first time Mike Silva hosts a group of diverse and passionate Mets fans. Hear their thoughts on Steve Cohen, free agent spending, starting pitching, and what would their one Mets wish be if a genie gave them the opportunity to rewrite Mets history.
MLB rumors: Max Scherzer expected to sign soon with Mets, Giants, Dodgers, Angels among suitors - CBSSports.com
by: Matt Snyder — CBS Sports 6h
Here's the latest from the MLB hot stove
What now after Mets' Black Friday spending spree? | amNewYork
by: Joe Pantorno — Metro News 6h
Marcus Stroman — the team's most consistent and reliable pitcher last season — indicated on Twitter that the Mets aren't too interested in bringing him back
Imagine voting in Sosa and Clemens but not Bonds. I personally wouldn't vote in any of them, but this is just ridiculous.This is my HOF ballot..,I’m cool with it.. https://t.co/mD5Bxy9mXMBlogger / Podcaster
exactly double Canha’s dealAvisail Marlins deal: $53M, 4 yearsBeat Writer / Columnist
Mets Offseason Recap: Week 8 https://t.co/qRsb6lsbh3Blog / Website
stove is sizzlingFree-agent outfielder Avisail Garcia is close to a deal with the Miami Marlins, according to sources familiar with the situation.Beat Writer / Columnist
Semien has been great the last couple of year but that is a lot of money, wow. Marte looking like a bargain?Semien Rangers deal is believed to be for about $175M over the 7 yearsBlogger / Podcaster
RT @jetsmets320: And the apple is up for the season @The7Line, now let's sign a hit a homerun @StevenACohen2!!!!Super Fan
