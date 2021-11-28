New York Mets

Newsday
AP source: Marlins, Avisail Garcia agree to 4-year contract | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 57m

(AP) -- Free agent outfielder Avisail Garcia has agreed to sign with the Miami Marlins, a person with knowledge of the situation said Sunday.Garcia's deal will pay $53 million over four seasons, said

Mets Merized
Mnsb0qin-300x195

The ‘Get Metsmerized’ Podcast Episode 12: Black Friday Frenzy!

by: Sal Manzo Mets Merized Online 28m

Mets fans, Episode 12 is here!MMO Associate Editor Patrick Glynn stops by this week to talk to help us get to know the three newest Mets: Eduardo Escobar, Mark Canha, And Starling Marte!Pa

NBC Sports
Usatsi_16879129-e1638141652907

Source: Mets add CF Marte with $78 million, four-year deal

by: Associated Press NBC Sports 46m

The New York Mets followed their addition of Eduardo Escobar with another big free-agent deal to give their lineup a boost.

Call To The Pen

Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco Giants, New York Mets, Los Angeles Angels among finalists for Max Scherzer

by: Noah Yingling Fansided: Call To The Pen 3h

Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported on Sunday that free agent starting pitcher Max Scherzer is "expected to make his decision" on a new team befor...

Prime Time Sports Talk
Marte-1

Mets Bolster Offense with a Trio of Moves

by: Jordan Leandre Prime Time Sports Talk 3h

The New York Mets made a trio of moves on Friday to bolster their lineup. Who are they and where do they fit in the Mets' 2022 lineup?

MLB Trade Rumors
Aaron-altherr-outfielder-1024x683

Aaron Altherr Eyeing MLB Comeback Following Productive KBO Stint

by: Steve Adams MLB Trade Rumors 5h

Former Phillies outfielder Aaron Altherr is open to a Major League comeback following a strong run in the KBO. Read more at MLB Trade Rumors.

Bleacher Report
Eocccnucwt4okdzby7w2

Max Scherzer: Mets, Dodgers, Giants and Angels Interested in SP in MLB Free Agency

by: Adam Wells Bleacher Report 7h

The free-agent market for Max Scherzer is heating up, with multiple teams pursuing the three-time Cy Young winner.  Per MLB Network's

Talkin' Mets
Image

Talkin Mets Panel Discussion

by: N/A Talkin' Mets 7h

For the first time Mike Silva hosts a group of diverse and passionate Mets fans. Hear their thoughts on Steve Cohen, free agent spending, starting pitching, and what would their one Mets wish be if a genie gave them the opportunity to rewrite Mets history.

    GENY Mets Report @genymets 6m
    RT @oliviapipia_: Gausman be like: Pitching with deGrom—> NOPE Pitching with Flexen—> YESSIR
    GENY Mets Report @genymets 16m
    The #Mets are definitely in on Gray. He’d be a nice pickup. #LGM
    Eno Sarris
    Hearing from a couple places that Jon Gray will make his decision soon. Plus slider, the curveball is above-average outside of Coors, and the team that gets him will believe they can maybe make some changes on the fastball profile, which fit Coors. Either way, floor's super high.
    Joe DeMayo @PSLToFlushing 17m
    Mets and Rangers were two of the teams linked to Gray. Both teams have $ to spend and needs in the rotation
    Eno Sarris
    Hearing from a couple places that Jon Gray will make his decision soon. Plus slider, the curveball is above-average outside of Coors, and the team that gets him will believe they can maybe make some changes on the fastball profile, which fit Coors. Either way, floor's super high.
    Tim Ryder @TimothyRRyder 17m
    Mets have to be kicking tires here. Castillo is too good to not be 100% sure on what it will take
    Jon Morosi
    Sources: #Angels and #Reds have had preliminary trade talks on a Luis Castillo deal, but the price remains very high and the sides are far apart as of today. @MLB @MLBNetwork
    The 7 Line @The7Line 17m
    5 hours left in our Black Friday Weekend sale! No deals tomorrow!
    Subway To Shea Podcast @SubwayToShea 17m
    3 of the pitchers the #Mets are interested in will be making their decision before the CBA deadline. This will be an exciting couple of days especially if they can land multiple players. #LGM
