- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Source: Mets add CF Marte with $78 million, four-year deal
by: Associated Press — NBC Sports 46m
The New York Mets followed their addition of Eduardo Escobar with another big free-agent deal to give their lineup a boost.
More Recent New York Mets Articles
The ‘Get Metsmerized’ Podcast Episode 12: Black Friday Frenzy!
by: Sal Manzo — Mets Merized Online 28m
Mets fans, Episode 12 is here!MMO Associate Editor Patrick Glynn stops by this week to talk to help us get to know the three newest Mets: Eduardo Escobar, Mark Canha, And Starling Marte!Pa
AP source: Marlins, Avisail Garcia agree to 4-year contract | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 57m
(AP) -- Free agent outfielder Avisail Garcia has agreed to sign with the Miami Marlins, a person with knowledge of the situation said Sunday.Garcia's deal will pay $53 million over four seasons, said
Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco Giants, New York Mets, Los Angeles Angels among finalists for Max Scherzer
by: Noah Yingling — Fansided: Call To The Pen 3h
Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported on Sunday that free agent starting pitcher Max Scherzer is "expected to make his decision" on a new team befor...
Mets Bolster Offense with a Trio of Moves
by: Jordan Leandre — Prime Time Sports Talk 3h
The New York Mets made a trio of moves on Friday to bolster their lineup. Who are they and where do they fit in the Mets' 2022 lineup?
Aaron Altherr Eyeing MLB Comeback Following Productive KBO Stint
by: Steve Adams — MLB Trade Rumors 5h
Former Phillies outfielder Aaron Altherr is open to a Major League comeback following a strong run in the KBO. Read more at MLB Trade Rumors.
Max Scherzer: Mets, Dodgers, Giants and Angels Interested in SP in MLB Free Agency
by: Adam Wells — Bleacher Report 7h
The free-agent market for Max Scherzer is heating up, with multiple teams pursuing the three-time Cy Young winner. Per MLB Network's
Talkin Mets Panel Discussion
by: N/A — Talkin' Mets 7h
For the first time Mike Silva hosts a group of diverse and passionate Mets fans. Hear their thoughts on Steve Cohen, free agent spending, starting pitching, and what would their one Mets wish be if a genie gave them the opportunity to rewrite Mets history.
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
RT @oliviapipia_: Gausman be like: Pitching with deGrom—> NOPE Pitching with Flexen—> YESSIRBlogger / Podcaster
-
Hearing from a couple places that Jon Gray will make his decision soon. Plus slider, the curveball is above-average outside of Coors, and the team that gets him will believe they can maybe make some changes on the fastball profile, which fit Coors. Either way, floor's super high.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Mets and Rangers were two of the teams linked to Gray. Both teams have $ to spend and needs in the rotationHearing from a couple places that Jon Gray will make his decision soon. Plus slider, the curveball is above-average outside of Coors, and the team that gets him will believe they can maybe make some changes on the fastball profile, which fit Coors. Either way, floor's super high.Minors
-
Mets have to be kicking tires here. Castillo is too good to not be 100% sure on what it will takeSources: #Angels and #Reds have had preliminary trade talks on a Luis Castillo deal, but the price remains very high and the sides are far apart as of today. @MLB @MLBNetworkBeat Writer / Columnist
-
5 hours left in our Black Friday Weekend sale! No deals tomorrow! https://t.co/fh7oIXj7duSuper Fan
-
3 of the pitchers the #Mets are interested in will be making their decision before the CBA deadline. This will be an exciting couple of days especially if they can land multiple players. #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets