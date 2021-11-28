- IN
Heyman: Mets’ Full Attention Is On Max Scherzer
by: Mojo Hill — Mets Merized Online 53m
The Mets' full attention at the moment is on free agent starting pitcher Max Scherzer, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported Sunday evening. Scherzer is expected to make his decision as soon as Sund
Mets offer Max Scherzer more than $40 million a year
by: Braulio Perez — 12up 1m
The Max Scherzer sweepstakes is really heating up, with several teams fired up to try and land his services. Could Scherzer make his way to the Big Apple? That'
Mets Make Serious Offer to Mad Max
by: metsfanfromholland — Mets Junkies 9m
According to Andy Martino, the Mets have an offer on the table to sign Max Scherzer. Martino reported that the AVV is over 40 million. Length isn’t known. It’s no secret that Max Scherzer is the prime free agent avaliable this offseason after jet another strong year. Scherzer finished 3rd in the NL...
Steve Cohen trying to replicate Dodgers’ roster, reputation with Mets: Sherman
by: Joel Sherman — New York Post 2h
On the surface, Steve Cohen does not want to retreat or rebuild. He wants to try to give the Mets a chance to address flaws and go after the NL East title.
Source: Mets add CF Marte with $78 million, four-year deal
by: Associated Press — NBC Sports 3h
The New York Mets followed their addition of Eduardo Escobar with another big free-agent deal to give their lineup a boost.
AP source: Marlins, Avisail Garcia agree to 4-year contract | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 3h
(AP) -- Free agent outfielder Avisail Garcia has agreed to sign with the Miami Marlins, a person with knowledge of the situation said Sunday.Garcia's deal will pay $53 million over four seasons, said
Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco Giants, New York Mets, Los Angeles Angels among finalists for Max Scherzer
by: Noah Yingling — Fansided: Call To The Pen 4h
Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported on Sunday that free agent starting pitcher Max Scherzer is "expected to make his decision" on a new team befor...
Mets Bolster Offense with a Trio of Moves
by: Jordan Leandre — Prime Time Sports Talk 5h
The New York Mets made a trio of moves on Friday to bolster their lineup. Who are they and where do they fit in the Mets' 2022 lineup?
Tweets
It would seem many of the Mets eggs are now in the Max Scherzer basket. Reports have indicated they’d likely shy away from Ray (QO) and I’m not too sure how Stroman feels about reuniting given his recent tweets on the matter.Beat Writer / Columnist
Can we please have an impending lockout every winter? - Every Baseball fanBeat Writer / Columnist
The problem for the #Mets is, Scott Boras knows he has them over a barrel for Max Scherzer with Kevin Gausman going to the Jays. And I’m sure they know that too.Blogger / Podcaster
Less $ than I thought, Mets easily could've matched this or went higher, unless they feel confident that Scherzer will be taking their deal. If we are trotting out DeGrom, Stroman (if he signs), Walker, Carrasco then this offseason has been a bustBREAKING: Right-hander Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays are in agreement on a five-year, $110 million contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN.Blogger / Podcaster
I like Gausman. I think $22M/year and only five years is probably good for him. Have to believe Scherzer to Mets is real if they let him go.BREAKING: Right-hander Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays are in agreement on a five-year, $110 million contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN.Blogger / Podcaster
Blogger / Podcaster
