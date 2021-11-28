New York Mets

Mets Make Serious Offer to Mad Max

by: metsfanfromholland Mets Junkies 4m

According to Andy Martino, the Mets have an offer on the table to sign Max Scherzer. Martino reported that the AVV is over 40 million. Length isn’t known. It’s no secret that Max Scherzer is the prime free agent avaliable this offseason after jet another strong year. Scherzer finished 3rd in the NL...

Heyman: Mets’ Full Attention Is On Max Scherzer

by: Mojo Hill Mets Merized Online 48m

The Mets' full attention at the moment is on free agent starting pitcher Max Scherzer, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported Sunday evening. Scherzer is expected to make his decision as soon as Sund

Steve Cohen trying to replicate Dodgers’ roster, reputation with Mets: Sherman

by: Joel Sherman New York Post 1h

On the surface, Steve Cohen does not want to retreat or rebuild. He wants to try to give the Mets a chance to address flaws and go after the NL East title.

Source: Mets add CF Marte with $78 million, four-year deal

by: Associated Press NBC Sports 2h

The New York Mets followed their addition of Eduardo Escobar with another big free-agent deal to give their lineup a boost.

AP source: Marlins, Avisail Garcia agree to 4-year contract | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 3h

(AP) -- Free agent outfielder Avisail Garcia has agreed to sign with the Miami Marlins, a person with knowledge of the situation said Sunday.Garcia's deal will pay $53 million over four seasons, said

Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco Giants, New York Mets, Los Angeles Angels among finalists for Max Scherzer

by: Noah Yingling Fansided: Call To The Pen 4h

Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported on Sunday that free agent starting pitcher Max Scherzer is "expected to make his decision" on a new team befor...

Mets Bolster Offense with a Trio of Moves

by: Jordan Leandre Prime Time Sports Talk 5h

The New York Mets made a trio of moves on Friday to bolster their lineup. Who are they and where do they fit in the Mets' 2022 lineup?

Aaron Altherr Eyeing MLB Comeback Following Productive KBO Stint

by: Steve Adams MLB Trade Rumors 7h

Former Phillies outfielder Aaron Altherr is open to a Major League comeback following a strong run in the KBO. Read more at MLB Trade Rumors.

    Matt Kardos @mattkardos 23s
    It would seem many of the Mets eggs are now in the Max Scherzer basket. Reports have indicated they’d likely shy away from Ray (QO) and I’m not too sure how Stroman feels about reuniting given his recent tweets on the matter.
    Ben Yoel @Ben_Yoel 37s
    Can we please have an impending lockout every winter? - Every Baseball fan
    Michael Baron @michaelgbaron 1m
    The problem for the #Mets is, Scott Boras knows he has them over a barrel for Max Scherzer with Kevin Gausman going to the Jays. And I’m sure they know that too.
    Mets Maniacs Podcast @MetsManiacsPod 1m
    Less $ than I thought, Mets easily could've matched this or went higher, unless they feel confident that Scherzer will be taking their deal. If we are trotting out DeGrom, Stroman (if he signs), Walker, Carrasco then this offseason has been a bust
    Jeff Passan
    BREAKING: Right-hander Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays are in agreement on a five-year, $110 million contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN.
    Good Fundies Brian @OmarMinayaFan 2m
    I like Gausman. I think $22M/year and only five years is probably good for him. Have to believe Scherzer to Mets is real if they let him go.
    Jeff Passan
    BREAKING: Right-hander Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays are in agreement on a five-year, $110 million contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN.
    Subway To Shea Podcast @SubwayToShea 2m
    Hates to be a Scrooge? Yeah right, this guy is always a Scrooge to the #Mets fans. #LGM
    Joel Sherman
    1/Hate to be Scrooge for #Mets fans, but worth remembering that they strongly believed they had Bauer and he pivoted to SoCal preference to take less with #Dodgers last yr. Last week, NYM thought had Matz and he infuriated Cohen by going to #StLCards. NYM have to remain leery
