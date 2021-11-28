- IN
Mets pushing hard for Max Scherzer with decision expected soon
by: Greg Joyce — New York Post 9m
The Max Scherzer sweepstakes is heating up, and the Mets are in the thick of it.
Jon Gray Agrees To Four-Year Contract with Texas Rangers
by: Nate Olshan — Mets Merized Online 31m
The Texas Rangers and RHP Jon Gray have agreed to a four-year, $56 million contract according to multiple reports.https://twitter.com/Evan_P_Grant/status/1465149160634654723?s=20ESPN's Jeff
New York Mets offer Max Scherzer more than $40 million annually
by: Vincent Frank — Sportsnaut 1h
Max Scherzer remains one of the top MLB free agents with a likely work stoppage pending on December 1. The future Hall of Fame pitcher dominated with the
Report: Mets have offered Scherzer more than $40M per year
by: Bryan Mcwilliam — The Score 2h
New York Mets owner Steve Cohen is ready to open up his wallet to acquire three-time Cy Young winner Max Scherzer.The Mets have offered the 37-year-old more than $40 million per year, sources told SNY's Andy Martino. The length of a potential deal is unknown.Contract talks are ongoing and...
Mets offer Max Scherzer more than $40 million a year
by: Braulio Perez — 12up 2h
The Max Scherzer sweepstakes is really heating up, with several teams fired up to try and land his services. Could Scherzer make his way to the Big Apple? That'
Mets Make Serious Offer to Mad Max
by: metsfanfromholland — Mets Junkies 2h
According to Andy Martino, the Mets have an offer on the table to sign Max Scherzer. Martino reported that the AVV is over 40 million. Length isn’t known. It’s no secret that Max Scherzer is the prime free agent avaliable this offseason after jet another strong year. Scherzer finished 3rd in the NL...
Source: Mets add CF Marte with $78 million, four-year deal
by: Associated Press — NBC Sports 4h
The New York Mets followed their addition of Eduardo Escobar with another big free-agent deal to give their lineup a boost.
AP source: Marlins, Avisail Garcia agree to 4-year contract | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 4h
(AP) -- Free agent outfielder Avisail Garcia has agreed to sign with the Miami Marlins, a person with knowledge of the situation said Sunday.Garcia's deal will pay $53 million over four seasons, said
