Mets pushing hard for Max Scherzer with decision expected soon

by: Greg Joyce New York Post 9m

The Max Scherzer sweepstakes is heating up, and the Mets are in the thick of it.

Mets Merized
Jon Gray Agrees To Four-Year Contract with Texas Rangers

by: Nate Olshan Mets Merized Online 31m

The Texas Rangers and RHP Jon Gray have agreed to a four-year, $56 million contract according to multiple reports.https://twitter.com/Evan_P_Grant/status/1465149160634654723?s=20ESPN's Jeff

Sportsnaut
New York Mets offer Max Scherzer more than $40 million annually

by: Vincent Frank Sportsnaut 1h

Max Scherzer remains one of the top MLB free agents with a likely work stoppage pending on December 1. The future Hall of Fame pitcher dominated with the

The Score
Report: Mets have offered Scherzer more than $40M per year

by: Bryan Mcwilliam The Score 2h

New York Mets owner Steve Cohen is ready to open up his wallet to acquire three-time Cy Young winner Max Scherzer.The Mets have offered the 37-year-old more than $40 million per year, sources told SNY's Andy Martino. The length of a potential deal is unknown.Contract talks are ongoing and...

12up
Mets offer Max Scherzer more than $40 million a year

by: Braulio Perez 12up 2h

The Max Scherzer sweepstakes is really heating up, with several teams fired up to try and land his services. Could Scherzer make his way to the Big Apple? That'

Mets Junkies

Mets Make Serious Offer to Mad Max

by: metsfanfromholland Mets Junkies 2h

According to Andy Martino, the Mets have an offer on the table to sign Max Scherzer. Martino reported that the AVV is over 40 million. Length isn’t known. It’s no secret that Max Scherzer is the prime free agent avaliable this offseason after jet another strong year. Scherzer finished 3rd in the NL...

NBC Sports
Source: Mets add CF Marte with $78 million, four-year deal

by: Associated Press NBC Sports 4h

The New York Mets followed their addition of Eduardo Escobar with another big free-agent deal to give their lineup a boost.

Newsday
AP source: Marlins, Avisail Garcia agree to 4-year contract | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 4h

(AP) -- Free agent outfielder Avisail Garcia has agreed to sign with the Miami Marlins, a person with knowledge of the situation said Sunday.Garcia's deal will pay $53 million over four seasons, said

