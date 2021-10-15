New York Mets

MLB Trade Rumors
Mets Close To Signing Max Scherzer

by: Mark Polishuk MLB Trade Rumors 1h

The Mets are nearing a multi-year contract with Max Scherzer, MLB Network's Jon Morosi writes (Twitter link).  Based on multiple …

SNY.tv
John Harper on potential of Mets signing Max Scherzer | John Harper

by: @snytv SNY.tv 1m

SNY MLB reporter John Harper reacts to reports that the New York Mets may land star free agent pitcher Max Scherzer, and what that would mean for the franchise.

Newsday
Mets deep in talks with Max Scherzer on multiyear deal, reports say | Newsday

by: Tim Healey Newsday 8m

The Mets and Max Scherzer were deep in negotiations for a multiyear contract late Sunday night, according to multiple national reports, a move that — if finalized — would pair the three-time Cy Young

CBS New York
Reports: Mets Closing In On Multi-Year Deal With Ace Max Scherzer

by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York CBS New York 10m

It's looking more and more like the Mets may soon have the best 1-2 starting pitching tandem in baseball.

CBS Sports
MLB free agency: Max Scherzer close to signing with Mets, according to multiple reports - CBSSports.com

by: Matt Snyder CBS Sports 1h

The Mets go huge in an attempt to grab Scherzer in free agency

Bleacher Report
Max Scherzer Rumors: Mets 'Making Progress' Toward Contract; Dodgers 'Pessimistic'

by: Erin Walsh Bleacher Report 2h

The New York Mets are reportedly making progress toward a contract for veteran hurler Max Scherzer, according to MLB Network insider 

North Jersey
Max Scherzer signing with NY Mets? Here's the Twitter buzz

by: Dave Rivera North Jersey 28m

With reports Sunday night that the New York Mets are closing in on a deal with All-Star pitcher Max Scherzer, here's how social media is reacting.

SNY Mets

MLB Insider Andy Martino reports ‘growing industry expectation’ of Mets signing Max Scherzer | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 36m

SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino reports that as of late Sunday night, there is growing industry expectation in MLB that star free agent pitcher Max Scherzer wil...

SNY.tv
MLB Insider on ‘growing industry expectation’ of Mets signing Max Scherzer | Andy Martino

by: @snytv SNY.tv 41m

SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino reports that as of late Sunday night, there is growing industry expectation in MLB that star free agent pitcher Max Scherzer will sign a multi-year deal with the New York Mets.

