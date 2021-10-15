- IN
Max Scherzer signing with NY Mets? Here's the Twitter buzz
by: Dave Rivera — North Jersey 28m
With reports Sunday night that the New York Mets are closing in on a deal with All-Star pitcher Max Scherzer, here's how social media is reacting.
John Harper on potential of Mets signing Max Scherzer | John Harper
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 2m
SNY MLB reporter John Harper reacts to reports that the New York Mets may land star free agent pitcher Max Scherzer, and what that would mean for the franchise.
Mets deep in talks with Max Scherzer on multiyear deal, reports say | Newsday
by: Tim Healey — Newsday 9m
The Mets and Max Scherzer were deep in negotiations for a multiyear contract late Sunday night, according to multiple national reports, a move that — if finalized — would pair the three-time Cy Young
Reports: Mets Closing In On Multi-Year Deal With Ace Max Scherzer
by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York — CBS New York 11m
It's looking more and more like the Mets may soon have the best 1-2 starting pitching tandem in baseball.
MLB free agency: Max Scherzer close to signing with Mets, according to multiple reports - CBSSports.com
by: Matt Snyder — CBS Sports 1h
The Mets go huge in an attempt to grab Scherzer in free agency
Max Scherzer Rumors: Mets 'Making Progress' Toward Contract; Dodgers 'Pessimistic'
by: Erin Walsh — Bleacher Report 2h
The New York Mets are reportedly making progress toward a contract for veteran hurler Max Scherzer, according to MLB Network insider
MLB Insider Andy Martino reports ‘growing industry expectation’ of Mets signing Max Scherzer | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 37m
SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino reports that as of late Sunday night, there is growing industry expectation in MLB that star free agent pitcher Max Scherzer wil...
MLB Insider on ‘growing industry expectation’ of Mets signing Max Scherzer | Andy Martino
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 41m
SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino reports that as of late Sunday night, there is growing industry expectation in MLB that star free agent pitcher Max Scherzer will sign a multi-year deal with the New York Mets.
