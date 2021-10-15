- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets to Sign Scherzer? Jets and Giants Win, Plus SNY’s Steve Gelbs
by: Craig Gaines — The Ringer 20m
Including a preview of Tuesday’s Knicks-Nets matchup
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Marcus Stroman likes tweet with ethnic slur
by: Larry Brown — Larry Brown Sports 23m
Marcus Stroman liked a tweet on Twitter that included an Italian ethnic slur against a writer who covers the Mets.
John Harper on potential of Mets signing Max Scherzer | John Harper
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 2h
SNY MLB reporter John Harper reacts to reports that the New York Mets may land star free agent pitcher Max Scherzer, and what that would mean for the franchise.
Mets deep in talks with Max Scherzer on multiyear deal, reports say | Newsday
by: Tim Healey — Newsday 2h
The Mets and Max Scherzer were deep in negotiations for a multiyear contract late Sunday night, according to multiple national reports, a move that — if finalized — would pair the three-time Cy Young
Reports: Mets Closing In On Multi-Year Deal With Ace Max Scherzer
by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York — CBS New York 2h
It's looking more and more like the Mets may soon have the best 1-2 starting pitching tandem in baseball.
MLB free agency: Max Scherzer close to signing with Mets, according to multiple reports - CBSSports.com
by: Matt Snyder — CBS Sports 3h
The Mets go huge in an attempt to grab Scherzer in free agency
Max Scherzer Rumors: Mets 'Making Progress' Toward Contract; Dodgers 'Pessimistic'
by: Erin Walsh — Bleacher Report 3h
The New York Mets are reportedly making progress toward a contract for veteran hurler Max Scherzer, according to MLB Network insider
Max Scherzer signing with NY Mets? Here's the Twitter buzz
by: Dave Rivera — North Jersey 2h
With reports Sunday night that the New York Mets are closing in on a deal with All-Star pitcher Max Scherzer, here's how social media is reacting.
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
I’m tapping out, #Mets Twitter. Hoping for good news to wake up to. #LGM #SignScherzerBlogger / Podcaster
-
Stay up with @GiraffeNeckMarc & @JeterHadNoRange! #LFGM https://t.co/bNbjeiIV6cBlogger / Podcaster
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
What a throwbackHas anyone checked to see if Max Scherzer has posted team-branded merchandise on his personal store yetBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @LeBraun9697: @SNYtv @SubwayToShea Scherzer right nowBlogger / Podcaster
-
Did the Mets have to build Max Scherzer a contraption to woo him like the Yankees did for Gerrit Cole? Hope the visiting clubhouse manager at Citi Field knows Scherzer's alcoholic beverage of choice. That plus $42 million per year could make the differenceBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets