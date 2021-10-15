- IN
MLB rumors: Mets poised to steal ex-Cy Young winner from Yankees, NL contenders - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 35m
New York Mets general manager Billy Eppler and New York Yankees GM Brian Cashman are looking to upgrade their starting rotations.
Tweets
It does seem more than a little weird that the owners and players are prepared to completely shut down a financial system that individual parties on both sides are exploiting in the last days and hours before the CBA deadline. Talk about mixed messages.Beat Writer / Columnist
Wow! Is this really gonna happen?! #LGMThe #Mets are making progress with Max Scherzer. Have not heard it is final. Deal might be for as much as 4 years if it gets done.Blogger / Podcaster
RT @TheProspectpark: @Metstradamus Actually not wanting to sign with the Mets goes way back to the days of the Payton family owning the team. When Don Grant screwed over Cleon Jones over the hooker (forced public apology), it turned off many a player. The Mets have a history of making more bad signings than goodBlogger / Podcaster
I’m tapping out, #Mets Twitter. Hoping for good news to wake up to. #LGM #SignScherzerBlogger / Podcaster
Stay up with @GiraffeNeckMarc & @JeterHadNoRange! #LFGM https://t.co/bNbjeiIV6cBlogger / Podcaster
Blogger / Podcaster
