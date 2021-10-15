New York Mets

nj.com
MLB rumors: Mets poised to steal ex-Cy Young winner from Yankees, NL contenders - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 35m

New York Mets general manager Billy Eppler and New York Yankees GM Brian Cashman are looking to upgrade their starting rotations.

The Cold Wire
1 More Signing Rays Can Make To Complete Their Roster

by: Sam Leweck The Cold Wire 3h

The Rays have been busy this offseason, but there's still room for improvement. Here's one more signing that would make sense for them.

The Ringer
Mets to Sign Scherzer? Jets and Giants Win, Plus SNY’s Steve Gelbs

by: Craig Gaines The Ringer 4h

Including a preview of Tuesday’s Knicks-Nets matchup

Larry Brown Sports
Marcus Stroman likes tweet with ethnic slur

by: Larry Brown Larry Brown Sports 4h

Marcus Stroman liked a tweet on Twitter that included an Italian ethnic slur against a writer who covers the Mets.

SNY.tv
John Harper on potential of Mets signing Max Scherzer | John Harper

by: @snytv SNY.tv 5h

SNY MLB reporter John Harper reacts to reports that the New York Mets may land star free agent pitcher Max Scherzer, and what that would mean for the franchise.

Newsday
Mets deep in talks with Max Scherzer on multiyear deal, reports say | Newsday

by: Tim Healey Newsday 5h

The Mets and Max Scherzer were deep in negotiations for a multiyear contract late Sunday night, according to multiple national reports, a move that — if finalized — would pair the three-time Cy Young

CBS New York
Reports: Mets Closing In On Multi-Year Deal With Ace Max Scherzer

by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York CBS New York 5h

It's looking more and more like the Mets may soon have the best 1-2 starting pitching tandem in baseball.

CBS Sports
MLB free agency: Max Scherzer close to signing with Mets, according to multiple reports - CBSSports.com

by: Matt Snyder CBS Sports 6h

The Mets go huge in an attempt to grab Scherzer in free agency

