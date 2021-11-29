- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Yesterday (11/28/21) in Winter Ball: Mauricio off
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 44m
Yesterday in the Dominican League: Tigres del Licey 6 Aguilas Cibaenas 1 ( Box Score ) Ronny Mauricio , had the day off, .253 b...
More Recent New York Mets Articles
MLB rumors: Mets poised to steal ex-Cy Young winner from Yankees, NL contenders - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 2h
New York Mets general manager Billy Eppler and New York Yankees GM Brian Cashman are looking to upgrade their starting rotations.
1 More Signing Rays Can Make To Complete Their Roster
by: Sam Leweck — The Cold Wire 4h
The Rays have been busy this offseason, but there's still room for improvement. Here's one more signing that would make sense for them.
Mets to Sign Scherzer? Jets and Giants Win, Plus SNY’s Steve Gelbs
by: Craig Gaines — The Ringer 5h
Including a preview of Tuesday’s Knicks-Nets matchup
Marcus Stroman likes tweet with ethnic slur
by: Larry Brown — Larry Brown Sports 5h
Marcus Stroman liked a tweet on Twitter that included an Italian ethnic slur against a writer who covers the Mets.
John Harper on potential of Mets signing Max Scherzer | John Harper
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 6h
SNY MLB reporter John Harper reacts to reports that the New York Mets may land star free agent pitcher Max Scherzer, and what that would mean for the franchise.
Mets deep in talks with Max Scherzer on multiyear deal, reports say | Newsday
by: Tim Healey — Newsday 6h
The Mets and Max Scherzer were deep in negotiations for a multiyear contract late Sunday night, according to multiple national reports, a move that — if finalized — would pair the three-time Cy Young
Reports: Mets Closing In On Multi-Year Deal With Ace Max Scherzer
by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York — CBS New York 7h
It's looking more and more like the Mets may soon have the best 1-2 starting pitching tandem in baseball.
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
RT @maggie162: I love Marcus Stroman, but if the Mets can get Scherzer, I’ll drive him to the airport.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Today's newsletter is out! Inside: Scherzer to the Mets leads a BIG weekend of hot stove action, a CBA negotiation update, soccer crap, and how publishing books is like the creation of Dr. Manhattan https://t.co/uetPuPeHvpBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @TomHoefWrites: If the Dodgers swoop in & grab Scherzer, the Mets should attempt the same with Kershaw.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @TheProspectpark: @Metstradamus There is that Stroman fella who wants to be a Met for starters. I am a believer in the saying: "It is not how much you spend but rather how well you spend your money"Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MetsOutsider: For sale: large outfield poster, heavily discounted #natitude https://t.co/6KugMFvtdfBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @scottyc9: Max Scherzer career stats at Citi Field: 14 starts, 10-2 record, 2.14 ERA, 0.896 WHIP, .180 batting average against, 124 K’s in 92.2 innings. Seems pretty good.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets