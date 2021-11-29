New York Mets

Baseball Prospectus
Mets Sign Three Players, Zero Pitchers; Half-Ready for 2022

by: Ginny Searle Baseball Prospectus 2h

After an offensive collapse ruined their 2021 season, the Mets sign a trio of 32-year-olds to right the ship. It's good (seriously).

The Mets Police
Mets “Shortstop” Pullover

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

You’re acting like this is weekend filler and I had a soccer tournament yesterday.  Clearly today is Monday and this is not weekend filler it is weekDAY filler.

Just Mets

Mets go Black Friday shopping but have a bigger fish they're trying to bait, and the return of the entertaining off-season by accident

by: Linda Surovich Just Mets 22m

The Mets and Max Scherzer reportedly are close to agreeing on a record-breaking deal, but it's not done yet

Empire Sports Media
Mets are reportedly close to signing Max Scherzer, but remain in “wait mode”

by: Andres Chavez Empire Sports Media 34m

The New York Mets are reportedly close to signing top pitcher Max Scherzer, but are still waiting for official confirmation from the ace

Mets Merized
Three Observations From The Mets’ Black Friday Spending Spree

by: Matt Musico Mets Merized Online 44m

Baseball is the quintessential “What have you done for me lately?” business. While none of us will forget how long it took the New York Mets to hire a general manager, or how Noah Syndergaard,

Mets Daddy

Max Scherzer To Mets Delay Neither Good Nor Bad

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 56m

This is Max Scherzer’s last big time free agent contract. He’s a 37 year old pitcher, and this contract may effectively carry him into retirement. This is the place where he’s get…

CBS Sports
Max Scherzer, Mets close to finalizing multi-year deal, per report - CBSSports.com

by: Matt Snyder CBS Sports 1h

The Mets are attempting to add Scherzer to a rotation that already includes Jacob deGrom

Amazin' Avenue
Mets Morning News for November 29, 2021

by: Richard Staff SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1h

Your Monday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.

