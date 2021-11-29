- IN
Mets Morning News for November 29, 2021
by: Richard Staff — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1h
Your Monday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.
Mets “Shortstop” Pullover
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 2m
You’re acting like this is weekend filler and I had a soccer tournament yesterday. Clearly today is Monday and this is not weekend filler it is weekDAY filler.
Mets go Black Friday shopping but have a bigger fish they're trying to bait, and the return of the entertaining off-season by accident
by: Linda Surovich — Just Mets 22m
The Mets and Max Scherzer reportedly are close to agreeing on a record-breaking deal, but it's not done yet
Mets are reportedly close to signing Max Scherzer, but remain in “wait mode”
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 34m
The New York Mets are reportedly close to signing top pitcher Max Scherzer, but are still waiting for official confirmation from the ace
Three Observations From The Mets’ Black Friday Spending Spree
by: Matt Musico — Mets Merized Online 44m
Baseball is the quintessential “What have you done for me lately?” business. While none of us will forget how long it took the New York Mets to hire a general manager, or how Noah Syndergaard,
Max Scherzer To Mets Delay Neither Good Nor Bad
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 57m
This is Max Scherzer’s last big time free agent contract. He’s a 37 year old pitcher, and this contract may effectively carry him into retirement. This is the place where he’s get…
Max Scherzer, Mets close to finalizing multi-year deal, per report - CBSSports.com
by: Matt Snyder — CBS Sports 1h
The Mets are attempting to add Scherzer to a rotation that already includes Jacob deGrom
Mets Sign Three Players, Zero Pitchers; Half-Ready for 2022
by: Ginny Searle — Baseball Prospectus 2h
After an offensive collapse ruined their 2021 season, the Mets sign a trio of 32-year-olds to right the ship. It's good (seriously).
Tweets
Jeezz... Some fans are never content and prefer wallowing in their misery. You can hate or love the Mets move to acquire Max Scherzer, but to say it reeks of desperation?? Awful take. Mets offer for Max Scherzer reeks of desperation (via @ScottRogust) https://t.co/n3WotNpQXOBlogger / Podcaster
Let’s Talk Mets Moves! https://t.co/srS8C8u5JKBlogger / Podcaster
In other news, welcome to NY Eduardo!🗽Good morning New York 🗽 https://t.co/LYd5xbJX56Blogger / Podcaster
48 hours ago none of us believed Scherzer would even sign with the Mets. We are playing with house money right now.Beat Writer / Columnist
