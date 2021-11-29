- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Latest Mets Free Agency News & Rumors! (Blue Jays Sign Gausman/Scherzer, Ray, Stroman, Baez)
by: WardyNYM — YouTube: WardyNYM 36m
Join in Mets fans as we deep dive all the latest on the Mets and their potential free agent targets! Today’s discussion will by the Mets aggressive search fo...
More Recent New York Mets Articles
The Mets’ pursuit of Max Scherzer and their non-pursuit of Marcus Stroman
by: Brian Joura — Mets 360 12m
You need to login to view the rest of the content. Please Login. Not a Member? Join Us
Report: Mets’ Quest For Max Scherzer Intensifies
by: Matt Musico — Mets Merized Online 30m
Most New York Mets fans are bleary-eyed after a long night of refreshing Twitter to see if the club and Max Scherzer had officially finalized a deal yet, but news just dropped Monday morning to wa
MLB free agency rumors, buzz: Live free-agent updates as Mets chase Max Scherzer, Corey Seager nears decision - CBSSports.com
by: Matt Snyder — CBS Sports 37m
The Mets appear to be the favorites to land Max Scherzer; will they get a deal done Monday?
Tom Brennan - Retrospective on Mets Drafts of Years Past: 2011
by: Tom Brennan — Mack's Mets 1h
Wikipedia states: A retrospective (from Latin retrospectare , "look back"), generally, is a look back at events that took place, or wor...
Mets “Shortstop” Pullover
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 2h
You’re acting like this is weekend filler and I had a soccer tournament yesterday. Clearly today is Monday and this is not weekend filler it is weekDAY filler.
Mets go Black Friday shopping but have a bigger fish they're trying to bait, and the return of the entertaining off-season by accident
by: Linda Surovich — Just Mets 2h
The Mets and Max Scherzer reportedly are close to agreeing on a record-breaking deal, but it's not done yet
Mets are reportedly close to signing Max Scherzer, but remain in “wait mode”
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 2h
The New York Mets are reportedly close to signing top pitcher Max Scherzer, but are still waiting for official confirmation from the ace
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
RT @LyndaEisenstein: @EvanRobertsWFAN @Metstradamus Sometimes I think Boras is just trying to make fools of us againBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @TilMetsDoUsPart: Close this deal, @StevenACohen2 #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @DarrenJMeenan: I just sat down for a musical. Scherzer def signing with the Mets within the next 2 hours.Super Fan
-
RT @MetsmerizedJoeD: Hey All You Younger Mets Fans... If this goes down, you are going to find out what it was like having Seaver and Koosman at the top of rotation! DeGrom and Scherzer are going to give opposing managers migraines. 😄 https://t.co/kXTTPnXcw5Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @AnthonyDiComo: .@Joelsherman1 reports the Mets' offer to Max Scherzer is for around three years and $129 million. If it happens, the Mets will have given out (by far) the largest AAV on a contract in MLB history, six months after agreeing to the third-largest total contract value (Lindor).Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @jonmorosi: The #Mariners and #Phillies are among the teams I’ve heard linked to Kris Bryant in the last several days. @MLBNetwork @MLBBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets