Report: Mets sign three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer to record breaking deal
by: Michael Baron — Just Mets 12m
After being viewed as having "no shot," the Mets have landed this offseason's most prized pitcher in a franchise-altering moment.
Max Scherzer and Mets finalizing deal worth $130 million, source says | Newsday
by: Tim Healey — Newsday 4m
The Mets and Max Scherzer were finalizing a three-year contract for about $130 million Monday afternoon, a source confirmed, a history-making agreement and the latest in a series of signs that multibi
Sources: Mets, Scherzer finalizing 3-year deal
by: ESPN — ESPN New York: Mets Blog 6m
Three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer and the Mets are finalizing a deal expected to be in the three-year, $130 million range, sources familiar with the situation told ESPN's Jeff Passan.
Mets, Max Scherzer agree to three-year deal
by: Chris McShane — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 15m
The team has drastically improved its rotation.
Mets, three-time Cy Young winner Max Scherzer reportedly finalizing record three-year, $130M deal
by: Chelena Goldman, Yardbarker — Yardbarker 19m
The reported deal would pay Scherzer an astounding $43.3 million per year, making him the highest-paid player in MLB history in terms of annual average value.
MLB world reacts to Mets signing Max Scherzer
by: Sean Keeley — The Comeback 21m
The New York Mets don't usually give their fans a lot to get excited about. That changed when they signed All-Star pitcher Max Scherzer.
Max Scherzer, Mets finalizing three-year deal worth $130 million - CBSSports.com
by: Matt Snyder — CBS Sports 21m
The Mets appear to be adding Scherzer to a rotation that already includes Jacob deGrom
Mets reportedly make Max Scherzer highest-paid MLB player by far
by: Steve DelVecchio — Larry Brown Sports 23m
The New York Mets are reportedly finalizing a deal to make Max Scherzer the highest-paid player in MLB in terms of annual salary
"Seismic. Franchise altering." @SteveGelbs on what signing Max Scherzer means for the MetsTV / Radio Network
RT @MLBcathedrals: On the banks of the Harlem River during the short stretch the #Mets called Polo Grounds home (1962-1963). https://t.co/Y0CeyiX9GrBlogger / Podcaster
RT @Zak_NYCMetroWx: Let’s go https://t.co/gSYMgzepyOBlog / Website
Scherzer is just the right amount of crazy too.Blogger / Podcaster
Love the moves by the Mets so far. They've plugged some of their situational hitting issues and their starting pitching has been dramatically upgraded.Misc
