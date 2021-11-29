New York Mets

Report: Mets sign three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer to record breaking deal

by: Michael Baron Just Mets 12m

After being viewed as having "no shot," the Mets have landed this offseason's most prized pitcher in a franchise-altering moment.

Max Scherzer and Mets finalizing deal worth $130 million, source says | Newsday

by: Tim Healey Newsday 4m

The Mets and Max Scherzer were finalizing a three-year contract for about $130 million Monday afternoon, a source confirmed, a history-making agreement and the latest in a series of signs that multibi

Sources: Mets, Scherzer finalizing 3-year deal

by: ESPN ESPN New York: Mets Blog 6m

Three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer and the Mets are finalizing a deal expected to be in the three-year, $130 million range, sources familiar with the situation told ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Mets, Max Scherzer agree to three-year deal

by: Chris McShane SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 15m

The team has drastically improved its rotation.

Mets, three-time Cy Young winner Max Scherzer reportedly finalizing record three-year, $130M deal

by: Chelena Goldman, Yardbarker Yardbarker 19m

The reported deal would pay Scherzer an astounding $43.3 million per year, making him the highest-paid player in MLB history in terms of annual average value.

MLB world reacts to Mets signing Max Scherzer

by: Sean Keeley The Comeback 21m

The New York Mets don't usually give their fans a lot to get excited about. That changed when they signed All-Star pitcher Max Scherzer.

Max Scherzer, Mets finalizing three-year deal worth $130 million - CBSSports.com

by: Matt Snyder CBS Sports 21m

The Mets appear to be adding Scherzer to a rotation that already includes Jacob deGrom

Mets reportedly make Max Scherzer highest-paid MLB player by far

by: Steve DelVecchio Larry Brown Sports 23m

The New York Mets are reportedly finalizing a deal to make Max Scherzer the highest-paid player in MLB in terms of annual salary

