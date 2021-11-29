- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets, three-time Cy Young winner Max Scherzer agree to record three-year, $130M deal
by: Chelena Goldman, Yardbarker — Yardbarker 5m
The reported deal would pay Scherzer an astounding $43.3 million per year, making him the highest-paid player in MLB history in terms of annual average value.
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 2m
The Mets are adding one of the biggest name’s available this offseason.
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 2m
The New York Mets are signing right-hander Max Scherzer, a three-time Cy Young Award winner and eight-time All-Star, to a three-year, $130 million contract.
by: Rob Goldberg — Bleacher Report 2m
The New York Mets significantly upgraded their rotation with the reported signing of Max Scherzer, per
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 3m
The New York Mets are signing Max Scherzer, who will create a lethal 1-2 punch at the top of the starting rotation with Jacob deGrom.
by: Joe Pantorno — amNewYork 3m
Jacob deGrom's injury issues that cut short what could have been one of the greatest pitching performances in the modern era headlined the uncertainty that
by: ESPN — ESPN Los Angeles: Dodgers Report 3m
Three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer and the Mets are finalizing a deal expected to be in the three-year, $130 million range, sources familiar with the situation told ESPN's Jeff Passan.
by: Chris Bumbaca and Bob Nightengale — USA Today 7m
The Mets and Max Scherzer have agreed to a three-year, $130-million contract, making him the highest-paid pitcher in MLB history by annual salary.
"Seismic. Franchise altering." @SteveGelbs on what signing Max Scherzer means for the MetsTV / Radio Network
RT @MLBcathedrals: On the banks of the Harlem River during the short stretch the #Mets called Polo Grounds home (1962-1963). https://t.co/Y0CeyiX9GrBlogger / Podcaster
RT @Zak_NYCMetroWx: Let’s go https://t.co/gSYMgzepyOBlog / Website
-
Scherzer is just the right amount of crazy too.Blogger / Podcaster
In Stevie We Trust #LGM
Love the moves by the Mets so far. They've plugged some of their situational hitting issues and their starting pitching has been dramatically upgraded.Misc
