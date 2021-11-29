New York Mets

amNewYork
2021-08-29t191204z_1672066595_mt1usatoday16649654_rtrmadp_3_mlb-washington-nationals-at-new-york-mets-700x500

Max Scherzer, Mets agree to record-breaking deal: report | amNewYork

by: Joe Pantorno amNewYork 3m

Jacob deGrom's injury issues that cut short what could have been one of the greatest pitching performances in the modern era headlined the uncertainty that

More Recent New York Mets Articles

Daily News
6onwrkpm2stomryv3dhrjrwbrq

Mets signing free agent pitcher Max Scherzer: report - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 2m

The Mets are adding one of the biggest name’s available this offseason.

nj.com
7n2at2aid5hprcch7ntmeujpk4

What they’re saying nationally about Max Scherzer’s record deal with Mets - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 2m

The New York Mets are signing right-hander Max Scherzer, a three-time Cy Young Award winner and eight-time All-Star, to a three-year, $130 million contract.

Bleacher Report
Emyadeoswoo2kckuggrr

Mets' Updated Starting Rotation, Payroll After Record-Setting Max Scherzer Contract

by: Rob Goldberg Bleacher Report 2m

The New York Mets significantly upgraded their rotation with the reported signing of Max Scherzer, per

SNY.tv
2021-treateart-scherzermets

Mets in agreement with Max Scherzer on three-year deal

by: @snytv SNY.tv 3m

The New York Mets are signing Max Scherzer, who will create a lethal 1-2 punch at the top of the starting rotation with Jacob deGrom.

Dodgers Report
I?img=%252fphoto%252f2021%252f1018%252fr924392_2_1296x729_16%252d9

Sources: Mets, Scherzer finalizing 3-year deal

by: ESPN ESPN Los Angeles: Dodgers Report 3m

Three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer and the Mets are finalizing a deal expected to be in the three-year, $130 million range, sources familiar with the situation told ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Any feedback or suggestions? Tell us here!
Yardbarker
Mets-max-scherzer-agree-record-three-year-130m

Mets, three-time Cy Young winner Max Scherzer agree to record three-year, $130M deal

by: Chelena Goldman, Yardbarker Yardbarker 5m

The reported deal would pay Scherzer an astounding $43.3 million per year, making him the highest-paid player in MLB history in terms of annual average value.

USA Today
317c0e47-3b8d-4a20-ad4e-587894770db6-scherzer_dodgers

Max Scherzer to join Mets on $130M deal with record annual salary

by: Chris Bumbaca and Bob Nightengale USA Today 7m

The Mets and Max Scherzer have agreed to a three-year, $130-million contract, making him the highest-paid pitcher in MLB history by annual salary.

See All New York Mets Articles

Tweets