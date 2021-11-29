- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets signing free agent pitcher Max Scherzer: report - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 6s
The Mets are adding one of the biggest name’s available this offseason.
What they’re saying nationally about Max Scherzer’s record deal with Mets - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 37s
The New York Mets are signing right-hander Max Scherzer, a three-time Cy Young Award winner and eight-time All-Star, to a three-year, $130 million contract.
Mets' Updated Starting Rotation, Payroll After Record-Setting Max Scherzer Contract
by: Rob Goldberg — Bleacher Report 53s
The New York Mets significantly upgraded their rotation with the reported signing of Max Scherzer, per
Mets in agreement with Max Scherzer on three-year deal
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 1m
The New York Mets are signing Max Scherzer, who will create a lethal 1-2 punch at the top of the starting rotation with Jacob deGrom.
Max Scherzer, Mets agree to record-breaking deal: report | amNewYork
by: Joe Pantorno — amNewYork 1m
Jacob deGrom's injury issues that cut short what could have been one of the greatest pitching performances in the modern era headlined the uncertainty that
Sources: Mets, Scherzer finalizing 3-year deal
by: ESPN — ESPN Los Angeles: Dodgers Report 1m
Three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer and the Mets are finalizing a deal expected to be in the three-year, $130 million range, sources familiar with the situation told ESPN's Jeff Passan.
Mets, three-time Cy Young winner Max Scherzer agree to record three-year, $130M deal
by: Chelena Goldman, Yardbarker — Yardbarker 4m
The reported deal would pay Scherzer an astounding $43.3 million per year, making him the highest-paid player in MLB history in terms of annual average value.
Max Scherzer to join Mets on $130M deal with record annual salary
by: Chris Bumbaca and Bob Nightengale — USA Today 5m
The Mets and Max Scherzer have agreed to a three-year, $130-million contract, making him the highest-paid pitcher in MLB history by annual salary.
Tweets
"Seismic. Franchise altering." @SteveGelbs on what signing Max Scherzer means for the MetsTV / Radio Network
RT @MLBcathedrals: On the banks of the Harlem River during the short stretch the #Mets called Polo Grounds home (1962-1963). https://t.co/Y0CeyiX9GrBlogger / Podcaster
RT @Zak_NYCMetroWx: Let’s go https://t.co/gSYMgzepyOBlog / Website
Scherzer is just the right amount of crazy too.Blogger / Podcaster
In Stevie We Trust #LGM Cyber Monday Sale going on RIGHT NOW 20% OFF the entire store: https://t.co/yk33Rz8dT0Blogger / Podcaster
Love the moves by the Mets so far. They've plugged some of their situational hitting issues and their starting pitching has been dramatically upgraded.Misc
