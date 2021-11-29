- IN
Max Scherzer Deal Skyrockets Mets’ Payroll
by: Patrick Glynn — Mets Merized Online 35m
Max Scherzer will be a member of the New York Mets, and he'll make over $43 million dollars a year for the next three years while playing in Queens.Naturally, that kind of deal shoots a team's
Mets Add Marte, Canha, Escobar in Thanksgiving Weekend Shopping Spree
by: Dan Szymborski — FanGraphs 10m
Starling Marte, Eduardo Escobar, and Mark Canha are all coming to Flushing for 2022.
Reports: Mets Sign Max Scherzer!
by: Mark Berman — Blogging Mets 12m
Well, who saw this coming a month ago?! According to multiple reports Monday, the Mets have agreed to a monster contract with Max Scherzer three years, $130 million.
Steve Gelbs reacts to the Mets' signing of Max Scherzer, stacks up NL East | New York Mets | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 13m
SNY Mets reporter Steve Gelbs explains why the Mets made a franchise-altering move to get Max Scherzer and show that owner Steve Cohen refuses to be outbid f...
Mets’ Max Scherzer signing is worth the huge risk
by: Ken Davidoff — New York Post 13m
This signing might bring the Steve Cohen ownership to an inevitable juncture, a crucial test: How will he deal with a major sunk cost?
Andy Martino reacts to Mets, Max Scherzer agreeing to three-year deal | MLB Insider
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 16m
SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino reacts to the news of Max Scherzer agreeing to a three-year deal with the Mets.
MLB Hot Stove Update: Max Scherzer, Kevin Gausman, Marcus Semien, and more!
by: Heath Capps — SB Nation: Fake Teams 16m
Heath opens up the Hot Stove.
Max Scherzer believes not just in Mets' money, but chance to compete for World Series titles
by: Ryan Fagan — Sporting News 20m
Max Scherzer believes in the Mets, it seems.
AP source: Scherzer and Mets nearing $130M, 3-year deal | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 25m
(AP) -- Eight-time All-Star Max Scherzer is nearing a $130 million, three-year contract with the New York Mets, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.The person spoke on c
RT @FranktheTankpod: BUY BUY BUY Cyber Monday come support your favorite hotdog 🌭 Use code FRANK20 at checkout for ALL Feltman's merch today! 👇👇👇👇👇 https://t.co/nlZ2icnGQ8Beat Writer / Columnist
The usual crew was apoplectic just five days ago about losing out on Loup and Matz... yet I have seen not a single mea culpa.Saying we need to wait a little bit before judging the offseason isn't carrying water for the team, nor is it blind faith. People crucifying the Mets for losing Loup and Matz simply sound hysterical. If they have a bad offseason, I'll say it.Blogger / Podcaster
Ya’ll are fuckedBlogger / Podcaster
Between Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom, that's five Cy Young awards in the rotation. First multi-Cy Young power punch since Pedro Martinez and Johan Santana in 2008. It’s the absolute best that Mets fans could hope for. https://t.co/POs7WKloTtBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @sn_mlb: Mets pitching this season 🔥 https://t.co/sIdmRpvZeQNewspaper / Magazine
New Post: Mets Are Showing Interest in Carlos Rodón and Yusei Kikuchi https://t.co/CAXd8cx5Gl #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
