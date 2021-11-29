New York Mets

Steve Gelbs reacts to the Mets' signing of Max Scherzer, stacks up NL East | New York Mets | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 13m

SNY Mets reporter Steve Gelbs explains why the Mets made a franchise-altering move to get Max Scherzer and show that owner Steve Cohen refuses to be outbid f...

Mets Add Marte, Canha, Escobar in Thanksgiving Weekend Shopping Spree

by: Dan Szymborski FanGraphs 10m

Starling Marte, Eduardo Escobar, and Mark Canha are all coming to Flushing for 2022.

Reports: Mets Sign Max Scherzer!

by: Mark Berman Blogging Mets 12m

Well, who saw this coming a month ago?! According to multiple reports Monday, the Mets have agreed to a monster contract with Max Scherzer three years, $130 million.

Mets’ Max Scherzer signing is worth the huge risk

by: Ken Davidoff New York Post 13m

This signing might bring the Steve Cohen ownership to an inevitable juncture, a crucial test: How will he deal with a major sunk cost?

Andy Martino reacts to Mets, Max Scherzer agreeing to three-year deal | MLB Insider

by: @snytv SNY.tv 16m

SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino reacts to the news of Max Scherzer agreeing to a three-year deal with the Mets.

MLB Hot Stove Update: Max Scherzer, Kevin Gausman, Marcus Semien, and more!

by: Heath Capps SB Nation: Fake Teams 16m

Heath opens up the Hot Stove.

Max Scherzer believes not just in Mets' money, but chance to compete for World Series titles

by: Ryan Fagan Sporting News 20m

Max Scherzer believes in the Mets, it seems.

AP source: Scherzer and Mets nearing $130M, 3-year deal | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 25m

(AP) -- Eight-time All-Star Max Scherzer is nearing a $130 million, three-year contract with the New York Mets, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.The person spoke on c

