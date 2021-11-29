New York Mets

New York Post
Who is Erica May-Scherzer? Welcome Max Scherzer’s wife to New York

by: Jaclyn Hendricks New York Post 1h

With Max Scherzer and his family now officially heading to Flushing, here's what you need to know about his favorite teammate.

Mets Merized
MLB News: Robbie Ray, Seattle Mariners Agree to Five-Year Deal

by: Nate Olshan Mets Merized Online 1m

A few hours after Max Scherzer inked a three-year deal with the Mets, reigning American League Cy Young winner Robbie Ray and the Seattle Mariners agreed to a five-year, $115 million contract.

Sports Illustrated
Max Scherzer Deal Is a Major Flex for the Mets. Now They Need More.

by: Emma Baccellieri Sports Illustrated 5m

This move's success will depend on what they do next.

CBS Sports
Steve Cohen's Mets currently have MLB's biggest payroll after out-bidding other suitors for Max Scherzer - CBSSports.com

by: R.J. Anderson CBS Sports 8m

The Mets have handed out more than $250 million in commitments since Thanksgiving

ESPN NY Mets Blog
What dy$function? Mets megadeal for Scherzer proves money changes everything

by: Alden Gonzalez, ESPN Staff Writer ESPN New York: Mets Blog 15m

The Mets had a disastrous 2021 and the beginnings of a tumultuous offseason. That's all erased with Max Scherzer's record-shattering new contract.

The New York Times
Max Scherzer and the Mets Agree on Massive Three-Year Deal

by: James Wagner NY Times 16m

Showing off the team’s deep pockets, the Mets agreed to give Scherzer, a 37-year-old right-hander, a three-year contract that pays him $43.3 million a season.

Faith and Fear in Flushing

Max Optimism

by: Greg Prince Faith and Fear in Flushing 19m

So far, the highlight of Max Scherzers career as a New York Met is he has agreed to a contract of $130 million over three years to be a New York Met. Its November. Yknow what?

Big League Stew
Report: Mariners reel in AL Cy Young winner Robbie Ray, who turns breakout year into 5-year deal

by: Yahoo Sports Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 21m

The lefty dominated for the Blue Jays after solving walk problems, and now will look to help Seattle break a playoff drought.

MLB: Mets.com
Mad Max deal shows Mets are major players

by: Mike Lupica MLB: Mets 31m

The Mets have signed aging future Hall of Fame pitchers before. They had Pedro Martinez and Tom Glavine -- a pair of big money free-agent signings -- in 2006, trying to win their first World Series in 20 years. Glavine was still pitching in October, at 40. Martinez was 35

