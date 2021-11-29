- IN
Who is Erica May-Scherzer? Welcome Max Scherzer’s wife to New York
by: Jaclyn Hendricks — New York Post 1h
With Max Scherzer and his family now officially heading to Flushing, here's what you need to know about his favorite teammate.
MLB News: Robbie Ray, Seattle Mariners Agree to Five-Year Deal
by: Nate Olshan — Mets Merized Online 1m
A few hours after Max Scherzer inked a three-year deal with the Mets, reigning American League Cy Young winner Robbie Ray and the Seattle Mariners agreed to a five-year, $115 million contract.
Max Scherzer Deal Is a Major Flex for the Mets. Now They Need More.
by: Emma Baccellieri — Sports Illustrated 5m
This move's success will depend on what they do next.
Steve Cohen's Mets currently have MLB's biggest payroll after out-bidding other suitors for Max Scherzer - CBSSports.com
by: R.J. Anderson — CBS Sports 8m
The Mets have handed out more than $250 million in commitments since Thanksgiving
What dy$function? Mets megadeal for Scherzer proves money changes everything
by: Alden Gonzalez, ESPN Staff Writer — ESPN New York: Mets Blog 15m
The Mets had a disastrous 2021 and the beginnings of a tumultuous offseason. That's all erased with Max Scherzer's record-shattering new contract.
Max Scherzer and the Mets Agree on Massive Three-Year Deal
by: James Wagner — NY Times 16m
Showing off the team’s deep pockets, the Mets agreed to give Scherzer, a 37-year-old right-hander, a three-year contract that pays him $43.3 million a season.
Max Optimism
by: Greg Prince — Faith and Fear in Flushing 19m
So far, the highlight of Max Scherzers career as a New York Met is he has agreed to a contract of $130 million over three years to be a New York Met. Its November. Yknow what?
Report: Mariners reel in AL Cy Young winner Robbie Ray, who turns breakout year into 5-year deal
by: Yahoo Sports — Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 21m
The lefty dominated for the Blue Jays after solving walk problems, and now will look to help Seattle break a playoff drought.
Mad Max deal shows Mets are major players
by: Mike Lupica — MLB: Mets 31m
The Mets have signed aging future Hall of Fame pitchers before. They had Pedro Martinez and Tom Glavine -- a pair of big money free-agent signings -- in 2006, trying to win their first World Series in 20 years. Glavine was still pitching in October, at 40. Martinez was 35
This apparently warrants only a 20-game suspension. And this is coming from a league which is trying to convince the public that they will do more to prevent women from being mistreated.Blogger / Podcaster
Two years ago the celebration was Rick Porcello, Michael Wacha, Dellin Betances and Jake Marisnick Oh how times have changedHappy holidays, @Mets fans! We are excited to have these new faces as part of our team for 2020! Let’s go #METS! https://t.co/RKcdZcXBj5Minors
RT @The7Line: What a FREE MAX SCHERZER Mets jersey?!?! Watch this then go shop for anything on https://t.co/jBUxXSLA8z https://t.co/xsFCp8wQ5CSuper Fan
.@ByMcCullough is one of the best in the business today. He gets it.Cohen is going to float the Mets for a couple of years with expensive short-term deals while the farm system gets replenished and the analytics department gets overhauled, just like the Dodgers did in the 2010s. https://t.co/TYaZ3j8QSWBlogger / Podcaster
Test positive for a PED once and you're out for half a season. 20 games for this is pathetic.MLB announces discipline for Marcell Ozuna: https://t.co/ynMh3ZVapeBlogger / Podcaster
1/4 of this 1.1 Billion is the New York MetsWith Max Scherzer and Robbie Ray’s deals, teams have committed more than $1.1 billion to free agents thus far this winter. And that’s without Seager, Correa, Freeman, Story, Baez, Bryant, Castellanos, Stroman, Suzuki, Rodon, Iglesias, Kershaw, Taylor, Schwarber, Conforto signing.Blogger / Podcaster
