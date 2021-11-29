New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
Mad Max deal shows Mets are major players

by: Mike Lupica MLB: Mets 34m

The Mets have signed aging future Hall of Fame pitchers before. They had Pedro Martinez and Tom Glavine -- a pair of big money free-agent signings -- in 2006, trying to win their first World Series in 20 years. Glavine was still pitching in October, at 40. Martinez was 35

Mets Merized
MLB News: Robbie Ray, Seattle Mariners Agree to Five-Year Deal

by: Nate Olshan Mets Merized Online 4m

A few hours after Max Scherzer inked a three-year deal with the Mets, reigning American League Cy Young winner Robbie Ray and the Seattle Mariners agreed to a five-year, $115 million contract.

Sports Illustrated
Max Scherzer Deal Is a Major Flex for the Mets. Now They Need More.

by: Emma Baccellieri Sports Illustrated 8m

This move's success will depend on what they do next.

CBS Sports
Steve Cohen's Mets currently have MLB's biggest payroll after out-bidding other suitors for Max Scherzer - CBSSports.com

by: R.J. Anderson CBS Sports 11m

The Mets have handed out more than $250 million in commitments since Thanksgiving

ESPN NY Mets Blog
What dy$function? Mets megadeal for Scherzer proves money changes everything

by: Alden Gonzalez, ESPN Staff Writer ESPN New York: Mets Blog 18m

The Mets had a disastrous 2021 and the beginnings of a tumultuous offseason. That's all erased with Max Scherzer's record-shattering new contract.

The New York Times
Max Scherzer and the Mets Agree on Massive Three-Year Deal

by: James Wagner NY Times 19m

Showing off the team’s deep pockets, the Mets agreed to give Scherzer, a 37-year-old right-hander, a three-year contract that pays him $43.3 million a season.

Faith and Fear in Flushing

Max Optimism

by: Greg Prince Faith and Fear in Flushing 22m

So far, the highlight of Max Scherzers career as a New York Met is he has agreed to a contract of $130 million over three years to be a New York Met. Its November. Yknow what?

Big League Stew
Report: Mariners reel in AL Cy Young winner Robbie Ray, who turns breakout year into 5-year deal

by: Yahoo Sports Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 24m

The lefty dominated for the Blue Jays after solving walk problems, and now will look to help Seattle break a playoff drought.

