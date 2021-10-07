New York Mets

WardyNYM
Maxresdefault_live

Latest Mets Free Agency News & Rumors! (Mets Sign Scherzer/Rodon, Kikuchi, Baez)

by: WardyNYM YouTube: WardyNYM 57m

Join in Mets fans as we deep dive all the latest on the Mets and their potential free agent targets! Today’s discussion will be highlighted by the further re...

More Recent New York Mets Articles

Metstradamus
Usatsi_16743297

Minor League Mondays Affiliate Review: Salt River Rafters

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 7m

Now that the 2021 season is over, Minor League Mondays will take a look at each of the New York Mets’ minor league affiliates over the next several weeks. This series will take a look at each affil…

MLB: Mets.com
V1bqsinvddmbsvibrv06

No. 3 prospect homers twice in winter league

by: Sam Dykstra MLB: Mets 16m

Never mind coming. Winter has arrived. At least in a baseball sense. With the Arizona Fall League coming to a close, prospect followers’ attention can now move to the international winter leagues. Circuits in the Dominican Republic, Mexico and Venezuela each got their starts in October, while the...

Metro News
2021-10-07t004248z_736315243_mt1usatoday16902813_rtrmadp_3_mlb-wildcard-st-louis-cardinals-at-los-angeles-dodgers-1200x800

Phillies will see plenty more of Max Scherzer after Mets blockbuster - Metro Philadelphia

by: Joseph Pantorno Metro News 21m

While the Philadelphia Phillies have yet to get momentum off the starting block in the free-agency race, their divisional rivals are getting better. On Monday, the Mets finalized a deal to acquire three-time Cy Young Award winner and future Hall of Famer Max Scherzer to a three-year, $130 million...

Mets Merized
Usatsi_16054610_168390281_lowres-e1620912784670

Max Scherzer, Jacob deGrom Give Mets Unbelievable 1-2 Punch

by: Matt Musico Mets Merized Online 28m

The holiday shopping season is officially upon us. Apparently, New York Mets general manager Billy Eppler, and more importantly, team owner Steve Cohen have taken that to heart.Since Black Fri

That's So Mets

THE METS SIGN MAX SCHERZER

by: That's So Mets YouTube: That's So Mets 31m

Joe and Connor break down a huge day for the Mets in the Steve Cohen era,

Any feedback or suggestions? Tell us here!
USA Today
9c7912d2-c4d1-4569-93ee-1d47ea770a2f-usatsi_16902641

What does Max Scherzer bring to the Mets in record-setting contract?

by: @usatoday USA Today 35m

The Mets are looking to build a bigger and better team, that includes the addition of pitcher Max Scherzer. Bob Nightengale breaks down the deal.

Film Room
Ghzgdenkzejnlppozqta

MLB Now on Scherzer to Mets | 11/29/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 45m

MLB Now discusses Max Scherzer reportedly signing a 3-year, $130 million deal with the Mets and the AAV of the deal

Big League Stew
8d3fbac0-50a6-11ec-b7ff-56c5adc2280f

Report: Corey Seager agrees to whopping 10-year, $325 million deal with Rangers

by: Yahoo Sports Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 49m

The Rangers are not fooling around. Seager joins Marcus Semien in a marquee middle infield.

See All New York Mets Articles

Tweets

  • profile photo
    Metstradamus @Metstradamus 5m
    I have Max Scherzer thoughts ... https://t.co/ZZ8GF7SC2V
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    PTI @PTI 5m
    The moment we've all been waiting for today... Tony reacts to the news that Max Scherzer agreed to a deal with the Mets!!!
    TV / Radio Personality
  • profile photo
    Pat Ragazzo @ragazzoreport 11m
    Mike Shildt has declined multiple requests for comment on the Mets’ managerial vacancy Shildt was a finalist for NL Manager of the Year in 2021. He was abruptly fired by the Cardinals after the Wild Card Game due to “philosophical differences” with ownership
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    Tim Ryder @TimothyRRyder 12m
    RT @kaitlyncmcgrath: Of Kevin Gausman, Robbie Ray and Marcus Stroman, which free-agent starter is the best long-term bet? @enosarris looks at which of a current or two former #BlueJays are the best bet long-term: https://t.co/aQlz24oiyW
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    Good Fundies Brian @OmarMinayaFan 18m
    Let's keep the positivity going here today: I've seen a lot of prominent critics on here admit that they were wrong to prejudge the Mets offseason. It's far too early to call Cohen's tenure a success but we those of us who withheld judgment were right to wait.
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    Wayne Randazzo @WayneRandazzo 19m
    Instead of a draft lottery, the team that missed the playoffs with the best record should have the first pick and so on. That would incentivize winning even after a team is out of it.
    Jesse Rogers
    Getting down to the wire. Here's a couple things the league has proposed...I like the playoff idea. Sources: Playoff pitch, draft lottery in CBA talks https://t.co/UMNVHD6VeO
    TV / Radio Personality
  • More Mets Tweets