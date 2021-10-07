- IN
Passan: Corey Seager Agrees to 10-Year Deal With Rangers
by: Mojo Hill — Mets Merized Online 50m
The Texas Rangers agreed to a 10-year deal with free agent shortstop Corey Seager on Monday, Jeff Passan of ESPN reported.Seager has spent his entire professional career with the Los Angeles D
Minor League Mondays Affiliate Review: Salt River Rafters
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 7m
Now that the 2021 season is over, Minor League Mondays will take a look at each of the New York Mets’ minor league affiliates over the next several weeks. This series will take a look at each affil…
No. 3 prospect homers twice in winter league
by: Sam Dykstra — MLB: Mets 16m
Never mind coming. Winter has arrived. At least in a baseball sense. With the Arizona Fall League coming to a close, prospect followers’ attention can now move to the international winter leagues. Circuits in the Dominican Republic, Mexico and Venezuela each got their starts in October, while the...
Phillies will see plenty more of Max Scherzer after Mets blockbuster - Metro Philadelphia
by: Joseph Pantorno — Metro News 21m
While the Philadelphia Phillies have yet to get momentum off the starting block in the free-agency race, their divisional rivals are getting better. On Monday, the Mets finalized a deal to acquire three-time Cy Young Award winner and future Hall of Famer Max Scherzer to a three-year, $130 million...
Max Scherzer, Jacob deGrom Give Mets Unbelievable 1-2 Punch
by: Matt Musico — Mets Merized Online 28m
The holiday shopping season is officially upon us. Apparently, New York Mets general manager Billy Eppler, and more importantly, team owner Steve Cohen have taken that to heart.Since Black Fri
THE METS SIGN MAX SCHERZER
by: That's So Mets — YouTube: That's So Mets 31m
Joe and Connor break down a huge day for the Mets in the Steve Cohen era,
What does Max Scherzer bring to the Mets in record-setting contract?
by: @usatoday — USA Today 35m
The Mets are looking to build a bigger and better team, that includes the addition of pitcher Max Scherzer. Bob Nightengale breaks down the deal.
MLB Now on Scherzer to Mets | 11/29/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 45m
MLB Now discusses Max Scherzer reportedly signing a 3-year, $130 million deal with the Mets and the AAV of the deal
Report: Corey Seager agrees to whopping 10-year, $325 million deal with Rangers
by: Yahoo Sports — Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 49m
The Rangers are not fooling around. Seager joins Marcus Semien in a marquee middle infield.
