Why new Mets pitcher Max Scherzer has different colored eyes
by: Jenna Lemoncelli — New York Post 57m
Mets pitcher Max Scherzer's eyes are two different colors. His left eye is brown and his right is blue.
i feel like today was three days in oneBlogger / Podcaster
RT @AnthonyDiComo: The legendary Vin Scully penned an essay on why Gil Hodges deserves a place in Cooperstown. (Hodges is up for election again this Sunday.) It's worth your time: https://t.co/TqRPgg9kLzTV / Radio Personality
Join me in my Space! #Mets #LGM #LFGM #MetsTwitter https://t.co/zbKVd8LENMBlogger / Podcaster
Iglesias would be funFree agent relievers, by Stuff+, which focuses only on movement, velo & spin: 1) Aaron Loup (Angels just signed) (121) 2) Raisel Iglesias 3) Jimmy Nelson 4) Collin McHugh 5) Daniel Hudson 6) Serigo Romo 7) Heath Hembree 8) Kendall Graveman 9) Adam Ottavino 10) Corey Knebel (110)Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @TomHoefWrites: It's not a coincidence that Michael Kay is suddenly concerned about free-spending teams at the exact instant that the #Mets are the ones spending the money. #YankeesShillBlogger / Podcaster
RT @TooGooden17: I am hearing a lot of Yankee fans and even a Yankee announcer who has his own radio show, crying how unfair it is that the Mets are signing big ticket free agents. And let me tell you, that is some funny **** right there.Blogger / Podcaster
