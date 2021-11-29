New York Mets

Usp_mlb__baltimore_orioles_at_los_angeles_dodgers_83145216

Which World Series contender improved its odds most after another free agent frenzy?

by: Blake Schuster USA Today: For The Win 39m

With more than $1 billion spent in free agency already, which MLB teams are seeing their World Series odds rise?

Beyond the Box Score
1330241640

Max Scherzer just obliterated the annual average value record for a contract in baseball

by: Estevão Maximo SB Nation: Beyond the Box Score 3m

The Mets just landed the biggest of targets

The Cold Wire
Blue-jays-scaled

Several MLB Teams Surprising Fans With Free Agency Spending

by: Steven Kubitza The Cold Wire 15m

MLB free agency is off to a hot start and a few teams in particular have shocked fans with major spending in the span of a few days.

Franchise Sports
Scherzer-dodgers-678x381

Did the Mets overpay for Max Scherzer?

by: Bryan Zarpentine Franchise Sports 21m

Max Scherzer has joined the Mets on a three-year pact. [...]

Sports Illustrated
Scherzer-dodgers-nlds-g5

MLB Free Agency Is Booming Ahead of the Looming Lockout

by: Tom Verducci Sports Illustrated 40m

What should we make of baseball’s unexpected spending spree?

New York Post
Los_angeles_dodgers_st._louis_cardinals

Why new Mets pitcher Max Scherzer has different colored eyes

by: Jenna Lemoncelli New York Post 56m

Mets pitcher Max Scherzer's eyes are two different colors. His left eye is brown and his right is blue.

Metstradamus
491192426-e1443923480858

Angry Money Talks

by: metstradamus The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 57m

We should send some Courvoisier to Rob Martin’s home. If Steven Cohen signed Max Scherzer because he had lingering anger about the Steven Matz situation, then let’s have an agent piss h…

Oregon Live
Mhyaigj5yfayfbrdqy6ilxpi24

Max Scherzer and Mets agree to $130M, 3-year contract, shattering baseball record for highest average salary - oregonlive.com

by: Ronald Blum | undefined Oregon Live 1h

The $43.33 million average salary is 20% higher than the previous mark, the $36 million Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole is averaging in his $324 million, nine-year contract with New York.

