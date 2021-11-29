- IN
Steven Matz breaks silence on signing with Cardinals over Mets
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 1h
In an introductory media availability Monday, former Mets LHP Steve Matz opened up on his decision to sign with the St. Louis Cardinals.
Where Max Scherzer's Mets Contract Ranks Against 2022 MLB Team Payrolls
by: Joseph Zucker — Bleacher Report 10m
Max Scherzer is on pace to count for more money in 2022 than the entire payrolls of some MLB teams. MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported the three-time Cy Young...
Scherzer, Mets agree to deal | 11/30/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 1h
The MLB Tonight crew breaks down the Mets reportedly signing Max Scherzer to a three-year deal and how it impacts the club's rotation
How the Mets’ infield looks with Eduardo Escobar
by: Christian Romo — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 9m
Escobar is an immediate upgrade at one spot in the infield
Steven Matz finalizes $44M, 4-year contract with Cardinals
by: Associated Press — NBC Sports 27m
The St. Louis Cardinals bolstered their rotation and finalized a five-year, $44 million deal with left-handed pitcher Steven Matz.
CBA Negotiations Update as Looming Lockout Is a “Certainty”
by: Michael Garaffa — Mets Merized Online 48m
Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported that CBA talks have begun between the MLBPA and the league, but he said it seems a lockout is a certainty. While there is incremental progress, Heyman said they
Mets owner Steve Cohen shows he's willing to spend big time | Newsday
by: David Lennon — Newsday 1h
The impact of the Mets’ signing Max Scherzer isn’t really about Max Scherzer. What else is there to say about his Hall of Fame resume? And teaming up a three-time Cy Young winner with Jacob deGrom, wh
Steve Cohen’s deep pockets can handle any Mets risk: Sherman
by: Joel Sherman — New York Post 1h
If Cohen is not worried about spending a lot of his money on the Mets, we shouldn’t worry either.
