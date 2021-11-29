- IN
Steven Matz finalizes $44M, 4-year contract with Cardinals
by: Associated Press — NBC Sports 28m
The St. Louis Cardinals bolstered their rotation and finalized a five-year, $44 million deal with left-handed pitcher Steven Matz.
Where Max Scherzer's Mets Contract Ranks Against 2022 MLB Team Payrolls
by: Joseph Zucker — Bleacher Report 10m
Max Scherzer is on pace to count for more money in 2022 than the entire payrolls of some MLB teams. MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported the three-time Cy Young...
Scherzer, Mets agree to deal | 11/30/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 1h
The MLB Tonight crew breaks down the Mets reportedly signing Max Scherzer to a three-year deal and how it impacts the club's rotation
How the Mets’ infield looks with Eduardo Escobar
by: Christian Romo — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 9m
Escobar is an immediate upgrade at one spot in the infield
CBA Negotiations Update as Looming Lockout Is a “Certainty”
by: Michael Garaffa — Mets Merized Online 49m
Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported that CBA talks have begun between the MLBPA and the league, but he said it seems a lockout is a certainty. While there is incremental progress, Heyman said they
Mets owner Steve Cohen shows he's willing to spend big time | Newsday
by: David Lennon — Newsday 1h
The impact of the Mets’ signing Max Scherzer isn’t really about Max Scherzer. What else is there to say about his Hall of Fame resume? And teaming up a three-time Cy Young winner with Jacob deGrom, wh
Steve Cohen’s deep pockets can handle any Mets risk: Sherman
by: Joel Sherman — New York Post 1h
If Cohen is not worried about spending a lot of his money on the Mets, we shouldn’t worry either.
Steven Matz breaks silence on signing with Cardinals over Mets
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 1h
In an introductory media availability Monday, former Mets LHP Steve Matz opened up on his decision to sign with the St. Louis Cardinals.
