New York Mets

Amazin' Avenue
How the Mets’ infield looks with Eduardo Escobar

by: Christian Romo SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2m

Escobar is an immediate upgrade at one spot in the infield

Bleacher Report
Where Max Scherzer's Mets Contract Ranks Against 2022 MLB Team Payrolls

by: Joseph Zucker Bleacher Report 2m

Max Scherzer is on pace to count for more money in 2022 than the entire payrolls of some MLB teams. MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported the three-time Cy Young...

Film Room
Scherzer, Mets agree to deal | 11/30/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 1h

The MLB Tonight crew breaks down the Mets reportedly signing Max Scherzer to a three-year deal and how it impacts the club's rotation

NBC Sports
Steven Matz finalizes $44M, 4-year contract with Cardinals

by: Associated Press NBC Sports 20m

The St. Louis Cardinals bolstered their rotation and finalized a five-year, $44 million deal with left-handed pitcher Steven Matz.

Mets Merized
CBA Negotiations Update as Looming Lockout Is a “Certainty”

by: Michael Garaffa Mets Merized Online 41m

Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported that CBA talks have begun between the MLBPA and the league, but he said it seems a lockout is a certainty. While there is incremental progress, Heyman said they

Newsday
Mets owner Steve Cohen shows he's willing to spend big time | Newsday

by: David Lennon Newsday 53m

The impact of the Mets’ signing Max Scherzer isn’t really about Max Scherzer. What else is there to say about his Hall of Fame resume? And teaming up a three-time Cy Young winner with Jacob deGrom, wh

New York Post
Steve Cohen’s deep pockets can handle any Mets risk: Sherman

by: Joel Sherman New York Post 1h

If Cohen is not worried about spending a lot of his money on the Mets, we shouldn’t worry either.

SNY.tv
Steven Matz breaks silence on signing with Cardinals over Mets

by: @snytv SNY.tv 1h

In an introductory media availability Monday, former Mets LHP Steve Matz opened up on his decision to sign with the St. Louis Cardinals.

