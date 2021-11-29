- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
‘Amazin’ But True’ Podcast Episode 94: Mets Mean Business Signing Scherzer, Marte feat. Mike Puma
by: Jake Brown — New York Post 49m
Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom. Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer. Are you kidding me?
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Where Max Scherzer's Mets Contract Ranks Against 2022 MLB Team Payrolls
by: Joseph Zucker — Bleacher Report 2h
Max Scherzer is on pace to count for more money in 2022 than the entire payrolls of some MLB teams. MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported the three-time Cy Young...
Scherzer, Mets agree to deal | 11/30/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 3h
The MLB Tonight crew breaks down the Mets reportedly signing Max Scherzer to a three-year deal and how it impacts the club's rotation
With Max Scherzer, Mets Just Pulled A 2001 Diamondbacks
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 2m
If you want to know the importance of what the Max Scherzer signing with the New York Mets is, look to the 2001 Arizona Diamondbacks. That’s really the last time we saw this. The Diamondbacks…
Mets’ Max Scherzer deal a weird one, but stands to be celebrated later
by: Ken Davidoff — New York Post 28m
The upside stands as sky-high not only because of who Max Scherzer still can be on the mound, but also because of who he remains in the clubhouse.
Ron Darling compares Mets' deal with Max Scherzer to Gary Carter trade | Baseball Night in NY
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 31m
Ron Darling and Todd Zeile share their reactions to the news that Max Scherzer is signing with the New York Mets.
deGrom-Scherzer duo can join rare list
by: Sarah Langs — MLB: Mets 38m
The Mets’ rotation is setting up to be quite decorated in 2022, based on Max Scherzer’s reported three-year deal with the club. Scherzer has won three Cy Young Awards and future rotation-mate Jacob deGrom has two. Scherzer would be the seventh multi-time Cy Young winner to pitch for the Mets.
How the Mets’ infield looks with Eduardo Escobar
by: Christian Romo — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2h
Escobar is an immediate upgrade at one spot in the infield
Steven Matz finalizes $44M, 4-year contract with Cardinals
by: Associated Press — NBC Sports 2h
The St. Louis Cardinals bolstered their rotation and finalized a five-year, $44 million deal with left-handed pitcher Steven Matz.
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
So, what's next for the Mets? On Baseball Night in New York, @martinonyc says to look out for a potential Brandon Nimmo extension and if the Athletics are a potential trade partner https://t.co/PngXAYpB89TV / Radio Network
-
It is “doubtful,” a source says, that the Mets pull off any additional deals this week. Still, their pre-lockout haul has become an impressive one: Max Scherzer, Starling Marte, Mark Canha and Eduardo Escobar (and Nick Plummer).Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
Good evening. Here's my column on the #Mets' agreement with Max Scherzer: It's a weird one, but a worthwhile risk: https://t.co/1CRBOvEukd #Nationals #Tigers #YankeesBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Mets don't have a manager but I can picture games 1 & 2 of the season; he pulls deGrom and Scherzer after 8 scoreless innings and brings on Edwin Diaz I already want him firedSuper Fan
-
RT @MBrownstein89: Highest pitcher fWAR since 2018: Jacob deGrom: 23.5 Max Scherzer: 21.1 @Metsmerized #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets