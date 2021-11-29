New York Mets

New York Post
69223179_thumbnail

Mets’ Max Scherzer deal a weird one, but stands to be celebrated later

by: Ken Davidoff New York Post 25m

The upside stands as sky-high not only because of who Max Scherzer still can be on the mound, but also because of who he remains in the clubhouse.

More Recent New York Mets Articles

Bleacher Report
A64k3mz75xvdmqzl57mu

Where Max Scherzer's Mets Contract Ranks Against 2022 MLB Team Payrolls

by: Joseph Zucker Bleacher Report 2h

Max Scherzer is on pace to count for more money in 2022 than the entire payrolls of some MLB teams. MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported the three-time Cy Young...

Film Room
Caoio1iseo5fmjrn0e5m

Scherzer, Mets agree to deal | 11/30/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 3h

The MLB Tonight crew breaks down the Mets reportedly signing Max Scherzer to a three-year deal and how it impacts the club's rotation

SNY.tv
69223125_thumbnail

Ron Darling compares Mets' deal with Max Scherzer to Gary Carter trade | Baseball Night in NY

by: @snytv SNY.tv 28m

Ron Darling and Todd Zeile share their reactions to the news that Max Scherzer is signing with the New York Mets.

MLB: Mets.com
69222903_thumbnail

deGrom-Scherzer duo can join rare list

by: Sarah Langs MLB: Mets 35m

The Mets’ rotation is setting up to be quite decorated in 2022, based on Max Scherzer’s reported three-year deal with the club. Scherzer has won three Cy Young Awards and future rotation-mate Jacob deGrom has two. Scherzer would be the seventh multi-time Cy Young winner to pitch for the Mets.

Amazin' Avenue
Usa_today_16860346

How the Mets’ infield looks with Eduardo Escobar

by: Christian Romo SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2h

Escobar is an immediate upgrade at one spot in the infield

NBC Sports
Usatsi_16868186-e1638234705791

Steven Matz finalizes $44M, 4-year contract with Cardinals

by: Associated Press NBC Sports 2h

The St. Louis Cardinals bolstered their rotation and finalized a five-year, $44 million deal with left-handed pitcher Steven Matz.

Mets Merized
Tony-clark

CBA Negotiations Update as Looming Lockout Is a “Certainty”

by: Michael Garaffa Mets Merized Online 2h

Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported that CBA talks have begun between the MLBPA and the league, but he said it seems a lockout is a certainty. While there is incremental progress, Heyman said they

See All New York Mets Articles

Tweets